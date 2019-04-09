"notmycar" A New Take On Battle Royale Genre Hits Steam Marketplace, Everything you need to know

notmycar is a new take on the famous battle royale genre which lets players experience a battle royale game of cars. Who doesn't like a death race game? different vehicles with guns, rockets, grenade launchers and other weapons attached are more fun to drive. notmycar has a similar concept to that of any traditional battle royale game. Though it's the first game to bring a battle royale of cars. There have been many variants of the PlayerUnknown's Battleground by each passing month and year. This time we have a battle royale with no people and just cars.

notmycar is going to be the fastest battle royale game. Isn't it? After all, we are talking about a battle royale with weaponized vehicles. The game is currently available as a free to play early access and can be downloaded right now. notmycar download size is around 8.6 Gb which is quite small if you compare the beautiful and mesmerizing graphics the game offers. The game will be free to play title even after full release, see what the developers have to talk about the game early access-

“We are planning on being in Early Access for a minimum of 6 months. This time between Early Access launch and 1.0 will allow us to create new game modes, enhance existing and build new features, fine-tune driving and combat, develop in-game items based on player feedback (i.e. weapons, equipment, and abilities), and to scale up the number of players that can enter a match from 40 to 75+.”

