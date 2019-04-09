×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

"notmycar" A New Take On Battle Royale Genre Hits Steam Marketplace, Everything you need to know

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
News
9   //    09 Apr 2019, 15:05 IST

Not My Car Battle Royale
Not My Car Battle Royale

notmycar is a new take on the famous battle royale genre which lets players experience a battle royale game of cars. Who doesn't like a death race game? different vehicles with guns, rockets, grenade launchers and other weapons attached are more fun to drive. notmycar has a similar concept to that of any traditional battle royale game. Though it's the first game to bring a battle royale of cars. There have been many variants of the PlayerUnknown's Battleground by each passing month and year. This time we have a battle royale with no people and just cars.

Not My Car
Not My Car

notmycar is going to be the fastest battle royale game. Isn't it? After all, we are talking about a battle royale with weaponized vehicles. The game is currently available as a free to play early access and can be downloaded right now. notmycar download size is around 8.6 Gb which is quite small if you compare the beautiful and mesmerizing graphics the game offers. The game will be free to play title even after full release, see what the developers have to talk about the game early access-

“We are planning on being in Early Access for a minimum of 6 months. This time between Early Access launch and 1.0 will allow us to create new game modes, enhance existing and build new features, fine-tune driving and combat, develop in-game items based on player feedback (i.e. weapons, equipment, and abilities), and to scale up the number of players that can enter a match from 40 to 75+.”

Also Read,



1 / 3 NEXT
Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
A simple shut-in otaku, Computer Science Student, Founder of OtakuSama-theAnimeBlog & a gamer. That's all... Need latest updates on Videogames, Tips, Guides, Opinions. Be sure to follow me on SportsKeeda.
PUBG New Moon Map: Everything You Need To Know
RELATED STORY
Top Free To Play PC/PS4/XB1/Mobile Battle Royale Games To Play In 2019
RELATED STORY
Borderlands 3: Everything you need to know about Deluxe Edition, Super Delux Edition, DLCs and Collector's Edition
RELATED STORY
Everything you need to know about Fortnite Battle Royale Mode latest Update v7.20
RELATED STORY
Top free to play MMO games to play in 2019 with active players
RELATED STORY
How to Download Apex Legends: A Free to Play Battle Royale Game From Respawn Studios
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Guide: How To Win a Solo vs Team Battle - Distance Is Both Keys to Success and Failure
RELATED STORY
Xiaomi's Survival Game: Everything You Need to Know about Mi's Debut Battle Royale Game 
RELATED STORY
Call Of Duty Blackout Mobile Battle Royale Mode Revealed
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Souls Like Game To Play In 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us