Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete A Brotherhood Betrayed side quest

Oblivion Remastered features a long list of side quests that you can complete if you want to enjoy more content. A Brotherhood Betrayed takes place in the town of Bruma. Inside this town once lived a man named Bradon Lirrian, who turned into a vampire and killed multiple people. He was soon brought to justice by a man named Raynil Dralas.

While everything sounds logical, there are still a few questions left unanswered. As it turns out, the case might not be as simple as it may seem. This is where you have to take matters into your own hands, look for clues, and figure out if Bradon Lirrian was actually guilty or if he was just framed for something he didn't do.

Oblivion Remastered: Completing the A Brotherhood Betrayed quest

Location of Bradon Lirrian's house (Image via Bethesda || YouTube/@GuidingLight)

First things first, you need to head to Bradon Lirrian's place. Once you enter the house, you will need to talk your way out and get some information from Carius about the case. Now, go and talk to Bradon Lirrian's wife. Erline, his widow, will ask you to take a look at the case and plead with you to prove her husband's innocence.

After this, you need to go talk to Olav at Olav's Tap and Tack. He will give you the key to Raynil's room. Here, you will find a diary with information about Raynil, Bradon, and a man named Gelebourne. Olav will tell you that Gelebourne was also accused of the same crime as Bradon by Raynil.

Now, go back to Carius and tell him all this. He will gather a few soldiers and ask you to meet at Olav's after one hour. After this, you need to eliminate Raynil, who can be found at the Boreal Stone Cave. Talk to him and then kill him. Then, using his keys, you can loot the nearby chest to get an amulet. Take this amulet back to Erline to finally wrap up the A Brotherhood Betrayed quest in Oblivion Remastered.

Check out our other Oblivion guides here:

