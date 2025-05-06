Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete the Deepscorn Hollow quest

The Deepscorn Hollow is a unique quest in Oblivion Remastered, where you must find a secret underwater lair. It tasks you to complete three main objectives to make the lair yourself. The secret lair is filled with rare and vampire artifacts, ranging from weapons to Dark Minion, which can help your future runs. Apart from that, there is an invulnerable prisoner whom you can use to train your magic and skills.

This article covers a detailed guide on how you can complete the Deepscorn Hollow quest in Oblivion Remastered.

Oblivion Remastered: Deepscorn Hollow walkthrough

No matter where you start, you must visit the Deepscorn Hollow POI to initiate the quest. Deepscorn Hollow is located in the southern part of the map, near the Blackwood region. The easiest way to get there is to fast travel to Leyawinn-North East Gate. From there, reach the location as shown in the image below. Once you arrive, you will find a wooden bridge to cross.

Reach the cursor location to activate the quest (Image via Bethesda Softworks/YouTube@Crimson Flyboy)

Thankfully, a marker will appear on your screen indicating the distance to Deepscorn Hollow. The quest will automatically activate when you reach the midpoint of the bridge. Below are the objectives you must fulfil to complete the quest:

Find Deepscorn Hollow entrance

Read Greywyn’s Journal

Purchase restoration items from Rowley Eardwulf

How to find the Deepscorn Hollow entrance

Dive deep into the water to find the log (Image via Bethesda Softworks/YouTube@Crimson Flyboy)

After you trigger the quest, go back and reach the area as shown in the image above. Jump into the water and dive deep to find a log. Inside that log is the secret door to the Deepscorn Hollow.

Where to find Greywyn’s Journal

Read Greywyn’s Journal (Image via Bethesda Softworks/YouTube@Crimson Flyboy)

After you locate the door, enter the house by swimming upward to the sloping area connected to the main entrance. The journal is located right after you get out of the water, placed on a wooden stool at the main entrance on the right side. A small glowing lamp will help you spot it easily. Once you find it, read to get to the third objective.

Where to find Rowley Eardwulf

After reading the journal, fast travel to Wawnet Inn, located on the eastern side of the map. Rowley Eardwulf can be found at the Wawnet Inn, outside of Imperial City. After reaching Wawnet Inn, you will locate a hut right in front of you.

A still of Rowley Eardwulf sitting (Image via Bethesda Softworks/YouTube@Crimson Flyboy)

Rowley Eardwulf will be found inside, sitting beside a fireplace near the stairs. Interact with him and use the bartering option to buy all the required items. Here is the list of all the items you must purchase:

Deepscorn Bedroom Area

Deepscorn Cattle Cell

Deepscorn Dark Minion

Deepscorn Dining Area

Deepscorn Garden Receipt

Deepscorn Storage Area

Deepscorn Study Area

Ichor of Sithis

This shopping could cost you over 30000 Gold Coins, so make sure to have a sufficient amount of coins before making your purchases. Moreover, Eardwulf only does business during the day. Hence, if you arrive at the Wawnet Inn at night, you can fast forward time to 8 am and initiate the trading. Once you purchase all the items, you will get a pop-up informing you that the quest is complete.

