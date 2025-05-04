Oblivion Remastered walkthrough: How to complete Imperial Corruption quest

In Oblivion Remastered, 'Imperial Corruption' is a side quest that tasks you to expose a corrupt Imperial watchman and bring him to jail. The quest begins in the Temple District of Imperial City, where you will meet a Redguard named Ruslan or an Orc named Luronk. They will ask you for a few Septims, as the crooked watchman has taken all their money. Both of them were falsely accused of stealing from Jensine’s shop by the corrupt guard, who then threatened to imprison them unless they handed over every last coin.

This article will provide a guide to complete the Imperial Corruption quest in Oblivion Remastered.

How to finish the Imperial Corruption quest in Oblivion Remastered

Convince Jensine to reveal the corrupted watchman's name

After starting the Imperial Corruption quest by talking to Ruslan or Luronk, you must go to the Imperial City Market District. There, you must meet Jensine at her store, "Jensine's Good as New Merchandise," to convince her to provide evidence against the Watchman by offering her a bribe.

Persuading Jensine from the Imperial Corrupted mission (Image via Bethesda Softworks/YouTube@PCGamingGoodies)

As you interact with her, ask about the Watchman by clicking the “Corrupted Imperial Watchman” option. She will then ask who informed you of this, and you can choose either of the two available options; Jensine will respond by expressing her distrust. After that, click the Persuading option to offer her a bribe, in exchange for which she will reveal the name of the Watchman as Audens Avidius.

Talk to Itius Hayne and bribe him

Once done, leave the store and talk to any Imperial guard, who will tell you to speak to Heironymous Lex. You can find Heironymous Lex in the Imperial City Waterfront. After conversing with him, he will ask you to inform Itius Hayne, who is also a captain of the Imperial Watch. Hayne can be found in the Imperial City Eleven Gardens District.

Itius Hayne (Image via Bethesda Softworks/YouTube@PCGamingGoodies)

Hayne will initially be skeptical about taking action against the corrupt watchman when you first approach him. Use the persuasion option again to offer him a bribe, and he will eventually ask you to get two witnesses to testify against Audens Avidius before he can arrest him.

Find witnesses to testify against the corrupt watchman

You can bribe any two witnesses, be it Jensine, Ruslan, or Luronk. However, it is recommended to persuade Ruslan and Luronk since they will be together at Luronk’s house. Once you bribe them, they will agree to testify.

Bribing Luronk in Imperial Corruption quest (Image via Bethesda Softworks/YouTube@PCGamingGoodies)

Soon after, as you leave the place, you will receive a message saying the watchman has been arrested, which will finally conclude the Imperial Corruption mission. While this mission does not offer any reward, you can surely experience the satisfaction of putting a corrupt person in jail.

