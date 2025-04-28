Oblivion Remastered: Where to stash your items

Emerging out of the tutorial sewerway in Oblivion Remastered, you'll soon run into the housing crisis. Bedrolls to sleep out in the wild are plenty in Cyrodiil, but a safe space to stash your items is quite rare. There are a lot of crates, strongboxes, chests, and burlap sacks present across the world, but the vast majority of them are respawning containers.

If you're not sure what that means or where to unload your inventory in Oblivion Remastered, fear not. We'll explain all of that in this guide.

Which containers in Oblivion Remastered are safe to stash your items?

Like all Bethesda games (including the original Oblivion), things like cells and containers reset in this game after a set amount of time. Dungeons get repopulated with new enemies, and the contents of various containers get replaced with new loot when you interact with them.

These are the respawning containers in Oblivion Remastered, and they overwrite their current contents in seven in-game days from the last time you opened them. In other words, if you store your belongings in one of these places, they can fall prey to this reset and thus be lost forever.

Thankfully, a handful of containers are flagged as exclusions to this rule. Generally, when you buy a house, most containers here are persistent and do not reroll the contents.

Best early-game spots to stash your items in Oblivion Remastered

If you're not a class with high Strength, you'll need a stash-house as soon as you exit the sewers. Unfortunately, this early on, you can't afford any of the purchasable houses without resorting to money-making duplication glitches.

That's not to say you're out of options. Specifically, there are two good starter stash spots in Oblivion Remastered. The first is a trio of open sacks in the Imperial City.

Imperial City Market Sacks

Non-respawning sacks in Imperial City (Image via Sportskeeda || Bethesda Softworks)

Fast-travel to the Market District of Imperial City, and then look for the plaza with the sword-and-board statue. Three open sacks of grain can be found amidst the stack of crates here. For more specific reference, this is opposite the Mystic Emporium.

Unlike the closed sacks, these ones do not respawn, so you can store all your stuff in any of them. You can even do some rudimentary organization by stashing different types of items in each sack.

Free room in Alleswell

Location of Alleswell (Image via Sportskeeda || Bethesda Softworks)

If you're looking for a less public-domain stash-house, you can get permanent free lodging at Alleswell Inn, located north of Imperial City.

To get there, start from the bridge off the Imperial City (Weye), and then take the road north into the Green Forest. Follow it further down a bend to the east, and you'll eventually hit Alleswell, a small farm village.

Inside, you'll find that the Innkeeper and all the residents have become invisible and want a cure to this malady. They'll start you off with the Zero Visibility sidequest, pointing you to the nearby Fort Caractacus.

In reality, you don't ever have to enter the fort's dungeon. Instead, you can find the wizard called Ancotar next to the stairs one floor above the ground (he's not in the exact spot of the objective marker). Talk to him and get him to a Disposition of 70 or above to get both a Scroll to dispel the condition, as well as a Ring to wear during the process so it doesn't have adverse effects on you.

Alleswell Inn is pretty scenic (Image via Sportskeeda || Bethesda Softworks)

Afterwards, you get a permanent free bed and a non-respawning drawer to store all your items. Want something larger-scale? Check out this guide on how to get an actual free Castle in Oblivion Remastered.

