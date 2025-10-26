"On wings of fury": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1208 (Monday, October 27, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for October 27, 2025, are now out. The 1208th iteration, like the earlier ones, has a few intriguing puzzles. Fans can efficiently decipher the clues tied to the challenges if they have good knowledge of the League of Legends champions and some of their attributes.The Quote puzzle in the 1208th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;On wings of fury.&quot;Zed, Shyvana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1208th edition (October 27, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for October 27, 2025, are:Classic: ZedQuote: ShyvanaAbility: Miss Fortune; Bonus: E (Make It Rain)Emoji: OrnnSplash Art: Sejuani; Bonus: Hextech SejuaniThe Classic solution for LoLdle's October 27, 2025, iteration is Zed. The Quote question is tied to Shyvana, a champion who is a great choice in the Jungle meta of League of Legends.Next, the Ability puzzle is tied to Miss Fortune's E ability, known as &quot;Make It Rain.&quot; Lastly, the Emoji shows Ornn, while the Splash Art has Sejuani's Hextech skin.Read more: League of Legends Worlds 2025 Playoff Stage schedulePrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1207 (October 26): Syndra, Varus, Lissandra, Thresh, KarmaLoLdle 1206 (October 25): Sett, Aurelion Sol, Illaoi, Qiyana, NamiLoLdle 1205 (October 24): Gragas, Nilah, Vladimir, Sett, LuxLoLdle 1204 (October 23): Maokai, Kled, Poppy, Mordekaiser, RenektonLoLdle 1203 (October 22): Nautilus, Ornn, Vel'Koz, Gnar, MelLoLdle 1202 (October 21): Aphelios, Quinn, Nasus, Dr. Mundo, NautilusLoLdle 1201 (October 20): Elise, Soraka, Fiddlesticks, Viego, FizzLoLdle 1200 (October 19): Twisted Fate, Yorick, Rakan, Ekko, LeonaLoLdle 1199 (October 18): Ziggs, Zyra, Akshan, Alistar, SwainLoLdle 1198 (October 17): Tristana, Corki, Rell, Irelia, LucianLoLdle 1197 (October 16): Karma, Rumble, Leona, Wukong, TrundleLoLdle 1196 (October 15): Yorick, Urgot, Annie, Swain, NaafiriLoLdle 1195 (October 14): Quinn, Ivern, Tryndamere, Trundle, Kha'ZixLoLdle 1194 (October 13): Pyke, Azir, Ezreal, Taric, VolibearThe answers to the 1209th edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 28, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025All changes in League of Legends patch 25.21 notesHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?