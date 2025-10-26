"The cost of your life is one arrow": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1207 (Sunday, October 26, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for October 26, 2025, are now out. The 1207th iteration, like the earlier ones, has a few interesting enigmas. Fans can efficiently decipher the clues tied to the challenges if they have good knowledge of the League of Legends champions and their numerous aspects.The Quote puzzle in the 1207th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;The cost of your life is one arrow.&quot;Syndra, Varus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1207th edition (October 26, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for October 26, 2025, are:Classic: SyndraQuote: VarusAbility: Lissandra; Bonus: E (Glacial Path)Emoji: ThreshSplash Art: Karma; Bonus: Sun Goddess KarmaThe Classic solution for LoLdle's October 26, 2025, iteration is Syndra. The Quote question includes Varus, a champion who is a great choice in the current ADC meta of League of Legends.Next, the Ability puzzle has Lissandra's E ability, known as &quot;Glacial Path.&quot; Lastly, the Emoji features Thresh, while the Splash Art shows Karma's Sun Goddess skin.Read more: League of Legends Worlds 2025 Playoff Stage schedulePrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1206 (October 25): Sett, Aurelion Sol, Illaoi, Qiyana, NamiLoLdle 1205 (October 24): Gragas, Nilah, Vladimir, Sett, LuxLoLdle 1204 (October 23): Maokai, Kled, Poppy, Mordekaiser, RenektonLoLdle 1203 (October 22): Nautilus, Ornn, Vel'Koz, Gnar, MelLoLdle 1202 (October 21): Aphelios, Quinn, Nasus, Dr. Mundo, NautilusLoLdle 1201 (October 20): Elise, Soraka, Fiddlesticks, Viego, FizzLoLdle 1200 (October 19): Twisted Fate, Yorick, Rakan, Ekko, LeonaLoLdle 1199 (October 18): Ziggs, Zyra, Akshan, Alistar, SwainLoLdle 1198 (October 17): Tristana, Corki, Rell, Irelia, LucianLoLdle 1197 (October 16): Karma, Rumble, Leona, Wukong, TrundleLoLdle 1196 (October 15): Yorick, Urgot, Annie, Swain, NaafiriLoLdle 1195 (October 14): Quinn, Ivern, Tryndamere, Trundle, Kha'ZixLoLdle 1194 (October 13): Pyke, Azir, Ezreal, Taric, VolibearThe answers to the 1208th edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 27, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025All changes in League of Legends patch 25.21 notesHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?