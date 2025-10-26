  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "The cost of your life is one arrow": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1207 (Sunday, October 26, 2025)

"The cost of your life is one arrow": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1207 (Sunday, October 26, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Oct 26, 2025 11:47 GMT
Sun Goddess Karma in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Sun Goddess Karma in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for October 26, 2025, are now out. The 1207th iteration, like the earlier ones, has a few interesting enigmas. Fans can efficiently decipher the clues tied to the challenges if they have good knowledge of the League of Legends champions and their numerous aspects.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1207th edition of LoLdle is:

"The cost of your life is one arrow."

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Syndra, Varus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1207th edition (October 26, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for October 26, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Syndra
  • Quote: Varus
  • Ability: Lissandra; Bonus: E (Glacial Path)
  • Emoji: Thresh
  • Splash Art: Karma; Bonus: Sun Goddess Karma

The Classic solution for LoLdle's October 26, 2025, iteration is Syndra. The Quote question includes Varus, a champion who is a great choice in the current ADC meta of League of Legends.

Next, the Ability puzzle has Lissandra's E ability, known as "Glacial Path." Lastly, the Emoji features Thresh, while the Splash Art shows Karma's Sun Goddess skin.

Ad

Read more: League of Legends Worlds 2025 Playoff Stage schedule

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1206 (October 25): Sett, Aurelion Sol, Illaoi, Qiyana, Nami
  • LoLdle 1205 (October 24): Gragas, Nilah, Vladimir, Sett, Lux
  • LoLdle 1204 (October 23): Maokai, Kled, Poppy, Mordekaiser, Renekton
  • LoLdle 1203 (October 22): Nautilus, Ornn, Vel'Koz, Gnar, Mel
  • LoLdle 1202 (October 21): Aphelios, Quinn, Nasus, Dr. Mundo, Nautilus
  • LoLdle 1201 (October 20): Elise, Soraka, Fiddlesticks, Viego, Fizz
  • LoLdle 1200 (October 19): Twisted Fate, Yorick, Rakan, Ekko, Leona
  • LoLdle 1199 (October 18): Ziggs, Zyra, Akshan, Alistar, Swain
  • LoLdle 1198 (October 17): Tristana, Corki, Rell, Irelia, Lucian
  • LoLdle 1197 (October 16): Karma, Rumble, Leona, Wukong, Trundle
  • LoLdle 1196 (October 15): Yorick, Urgot, Annie, Swain, Naafiri
  • LoLdle 1195 (October 14): Quinn, Ivern, Tryndamere, Trundle, Kha'Zix
  • LoLdle 1194 (October 13): Pyke, Azir, Ezreal, Taric, Volibear
Ad

The answers to the 1208th edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 27, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications