Genshin Impact guide: Operate the device to repair the path

With the latest update, Genshin Impact players have been exploring the new Golden Apple Archipelago, and it is filled with tons of content for players to enjoy. This time, the islands are filled with strange and fun puzzles to solve as Travelers make their way around the Golden Apple Archipelago. Solving these puzzles will reward players with large treasure chests containing primogems and more.

Players will have to solve multiple puzzles to repair a path that will lead to the tower. While most of the puzzles in the Golden Apple Archipelago can be complicated, this one is easy to solve and will only take a couple of minutes to complete. Here's everything players need to know about operating the device to repair the path in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.8 Guide to Operate the device to repair the path

As Genshin Impact players explore the new Golden Apple Archipelago, they will get the chance to complete many event quests and unlock hidden rewards. While some of these quests can be quite challenging, they are fun to play and solve.

Fischl's quest, called Immernachtreich Apokalypse, has tons of puzzles for players to solve where they will need to use several unique devices. These unique devices will help players repair the castle and move forward.

During the quest, players will be tasked with fixing Fischl's massive castle, which needs tons of repairs. Part of fixing the castle also requires players to repair the path to the tower. Here is a detailed summary of what players can follow to repair the path leading to the tower.

1) Scout the objective zone

Players must first head to the objective area marked on the map. Here, they will find most of the passages and staircases blocked with a forcefield.

The forcefield prevents Genshin Impact players from passing through it. The only way to open the forcefield is to interact with it. This will trigger Paimon's interaction where she will say the password that shuts down the forcefield.

Players must now follow the path into a courtyard and take a left turn near the fountains with several hilichurls. After defeating the nearby enemies, players will come across the 'Gaze of the Deep' device, which is the key to repairing the path.

2) Repair the path using Gaze of the Deep

Upon activation, players will notice that the Gaze of the Deep device has a similar interface as Genshin Impact's Kamera. Players will now need to aim for the right spot between the two towers on the path, adjusting their position and magnification to fix the path.

Many players have complained about the Gaze of the Deep device being a little janky to use, but it should not take players more than a few tries before they get used to it. Players will need to look for that sweet spot where they will receive both auditory and visual indicators (a small circle in the middle of the screen) that indicate they can now complete the puzzle and repair the path.

Many similar puzzles can be found all around Fischl's castle. Players can also find treasure chests if they explore the castle thoroughly.

