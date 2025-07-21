Outfits in Umamusume: Pretty Derby: How to unlock and equip

There are a plethora of Outfits in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. Each horse girl has a great design by default, but you can further customize them by equipping them with different outfits and their signature racewear. Luckily, unlocking different outfits is an easy process. That said, it is going to be quite time-consuming.

In this article, we will explore the different Outfits in Umamusume: Pretty Derby and how you can unlock them in-game.

How to unlock Outfits in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

As stated above, theoretically, unlocking new Outfits in Umamusume is pretty straightforward. You only need to improve a horse girl's star rating in order to unlock a new selection of cosmetics. Some horse girls, such as Tokai Teio, automatically come with their signature racewear, which requires no additional work for unlocking.

Tokai Teio in Umamusume (Image via Cygames, Inc.)

However, when it comes to other horse girls, you will need to follow these steps to successfully unlock new Outfits in Umamusume: Pretty Derby:

Open the main menu in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. Navigate to the 'Enhance' section. Choose your desired character, and click on 'Star Unlock' Here, you can spend Star Pieces to upgrade your preferred horse girl.

All horse girls unlock their signature racewear at Star Level 3. Once you reach this level, you unlock this unique attire and will be able to equip it.

You must have also seen the mention of Star Pieces in this guide. You can unlock this unique currency in the game by pulling duplicates of pre-owned Umamusume character banners. The game will automatically credit this currency to your account whenever that happens, and you will be able to spend it to improve your preferred horse girl's Star Level.

Here's a look at the number of Star Pieces that you will need to enhance your character:

Star Level Upgrade Cost (Star Pieces) 1 to 2 50 2 to 3 150 3 to 4 350 4 to 5 650

Character menu in Umamusume (Image via Cygames, Inc.)

How to equip Outfits in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Once you've unlocked your favorite outfits in Umamusume: Pretty Derby, you can then unlock them by following these steps:

First, select the horse girl whose outfit you want to change.

Next, click on the 'Green Book' icon on the top-right corner

Here, proceed to choose the outfit you want and equip it.

Once selected, you will have successfully equipped your desired cosmetic on the horse girl.

That's everything you need to know about Outfits in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports and gaming section.

