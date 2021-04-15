Outriders: Character restoration, inventory reset, new update, and more details

An abundance of Outriders news came out online this week.

Outriders is trending due to a possible next update, bug issues, potential new content, and its overall impact on players. A lot is still not confirmed in terms of dates, but Outriders is surely taking action on ongoing issues.

Below is a look at things that are expected to come and be fixed for Outriders.

Outriders Restoration and Update

Testing on our upcoming patch to address the inventory wipe issue is progressing well, so far.



Addressing this situation remains our highest priority and we hope to share more news soon.



Several players have run into issues where their inventories are getting wiped and are simply unable to log into the game to play. Outriders on Twitter is well aware of the issue and have tweeted several times in response. They mentioned on Twitter that they will be testing new patches for the current issue, noting that it’s one of the biggest issues they want to fix.

Since they’re a little hectic with the recent release of Outriders, they don’t have a schedule set for anything in regards to a new patch or any kind of update. Inventory wipes and other character restorations are definitely on their radar and want to fix it immediately. They also did note that being unable to access characters in-game is currently intended so that players don’t lose all of their current in-game content.

Also on our list to fix is the “Couldn’t Connect to Server” error message some players are experiencing when they log in and play as affected characters.



Once our restoration process has been completed these characters should be able to once more play as normal.



Several people have asked when the update will happen. It’s uncertain because Outriders is working so quickly. Things can change any time this week. So, players will have to wait for a live update to confirm that the bug is no longer around.

In-game Content

Aside from issues like this, players suspect whether or not they will be getting new game content as the game has ended for several players already since its release. Some players have even noted that the creatures have not been seen in-game.

Outriders is still the best-selling title on steam for the second week in a row since its release. The game is doing amazing due to its overall real-life easter eggs and great gameplay. The game was a virtual hit on PC, having nearly hundreds of thousands of players daily even with the dip that’s been happening with several bug issues.

Again, the game will only continue to improve as several updates are in the works and are supposedly in the works to be released anytime soon. One thing that's still unclear is whether or not the game will bring online gameplay any time soon.