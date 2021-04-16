Outriders: How to get Legendary weapons after latest update 1.05 patch

With the new Outriders patch, some players think they won’t come across any more Legendaries.

The new patch is meant to help with recent in-game issues but has also limited the number of Legendaries inside the game. The developers have even gone to the extent of not allowing a lot of them to be farmable anymore, frustrating some players as it was a good move for in-game performance.

Regardless of the patch, below are a few ways to get more Legendaries even after the most recent update. All these items are obtainable before the Endgame mode, but it’s best to wait until later in the game as these will scale up with the player’s current levels.

Legendaries in Outriders

Storyline Legendaries

One of the first Legendaries in Outriders comes directly after beating the fourth boss, the Chrysaloid. Players don’t have to do anything special for this; beat the Chrysaloid, and the Legendary will be added to their inventory.

The next four Legendaries are legendary rewards for reaching World Tiers 12, 13, 14, and 15. Players will always get rewards for reaching every World Tier, but the legendary items start to come after World Tier 12.

Another Legendary in Outriders can be obtained immediately after the first fight with Yagak. There will be one Legendary crate that players can open for a guaranteed Legendary. However, similar to others, it will not give more Legendaries during reruns.

Players have a chance to obtain another Legendary after their second encounter with Yagak. After beating him, they should end up in the Endgame camp. Here, there should be one legendary crate waiting for players that guarantees a Legendary upon the first completion.

Sidequest Legendaries

Outriders sidequests can reward players with some Legendaries as well. The first sidequest can be found in the Desolate Fort and is called Big Iron.

Speaking to Channa and intersecting with the “Something on your mind” dialogue would then start the quest. This legendary is only given once, though the mission can be done multiple times.

The second sidequest, Forgotten Chapel, is a secret one that players can unlock during the Canyon of the Grand Obelisk. During this quest, players must find the two interactable pillars not too far from the camp and a third one near the end of the overall mission.

They will get a Legendary weapon upon the first completion of this mission.

There are four more Legendaries in Outriders. The first can be unlocked after completing the Historian Quest at the beginning of the game in Rift Town.

More occur when players reach Trench Town, where there are some NPC’s that will provide a separate Wanted Questline and a Hunter’s Questline.

Icons will then be added to the Outriders map, and players can use these icons to complete the quests. Once all are completed, they can head back to the original NPC’s in Trench Town and hand these quests in. A Legendary will be given for each completion.

Lastly, as an Outriders bonus, one more quest can be started at the Trench Town camp. There will be a hanging body here, and interacting with it would begin the Outriders Legacy sidequest.

It does have players span across several parts in the game and, after heading to a bunker for the third time, completes the quest, giving players a Legendary.

