The Legacy side quest in Outriders can be unlocked after completing the Detour main quest.

Every role-playing game has a variety of side quests for players to add to their journey. Outriders is no exception to that. It presents plenty of opportunities to venture off the main path for a while.

A lot of side quests offer rewards such as a rare or epic items. The Legacy side quest in Outriders takes those rewards one step foruther. Players are guaranteed legendary loot upon completion.

Outriders: Legacy quest guide

After completing the Detour quest in Outriders, players will come across Trench Town. Investigate the man hanging next to camp. That will trigger the start of the Legacy quest.

Players are tasked with retrieving three keys. These different keys will unlock a special bunker within Outriders. Lock in because Legacy is a pretty lengthy quest that takes players across multiple zones.

Players will find a note and will need to speak to Lucy for more information on it. Lucy will be directly south of where the players spawn into Trench Town, opposite of the hanging corpse that starts the Legacy quest.

Lucy will ask the player to find an individual named Monique. Monique can be found in the Wreckage Zone of Outriders. Try and be halfway through the main Outriders story before starting this mission to ensure all locations are unlocked.

Once at Wreckage Town, enter the Secluded Homestead on the east side. Enter the house and then fast travel back to Trench town. Speak to Lucy again and the mission will update tasking the player with traveling to the Quarry.

The player will now have a key. Get to the Quarry and go right up the wooden ramps to the Nesting Grounds. Defeat the Insurgents and enter the bunker. The first bunker door will open to a note that leads players to the Forest Enclave.

At the Forest Enclave, Outriders players will want to speak with Mercer Acosta in the northern side of the area. He will direct the player into the forest to find a picture. Do this and the second bunker key will be obtained.

The picture is near the Waterfall Path of the Forest Enclave. The area is filled with Beasts that need defeating. Do so, then examine the corpse. Loot it to receive the picture, return to Mercer with it, and the second bunker key is secured.

Head back to the Nesting Grounds. Beasts will now guard the pathway rather than Insurgents. Take out the enemies, enter the bunker, open the second door, and learn of the final key location in The Gate.

The Gate hosts an area known as Horrific Sculptures. Travel to the northwest part of this area and defeat any enemies along the way. Outriders players will find a tent with a corpse beside it that they can investigate.

Simply grab the key from this corpse and go to Nesting Grounds one last time. The third bunker door can now be opened, revealing a nuclear bomb. The player accidentally activates it and needs to disarm it.

Defeat all of the enemies that appear in the bunker. Do this in order to disarm the bomb. This will give a legendary Outriders item and the bunker contains five chests with rare to epic level loot to be gathered.