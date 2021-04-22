Outriders Technomancer guide: How to get the Borealis Monarch armor set in-game

The Borealis Monarch armor set in Outriders is legendary. It's a five-piece armor set with each piece retrofitted with two unique mods. Legendary gears are difficult to acquire in Outriders, but they're worth the effort.

Equipping three or more pieces in this set will grant players a unique buff. This buff is known as the set bonus and can really turn the tides in battle.

According to few players, the Borealis Monarch set in Outriders is one of the better armor sets in the game.

How to get the Borealis Monarch armor set in Outriders?

There are two ways players can acquire legendary armor. The first involves completing the Monster Hunts, which players can acquire from the vendor in Trench Town.

Players receive legendary gear for completing and turning in all the Monster Hunt quests successfully in exchange for some random loot and a legendary gear.

The second method is by earning Drop Pod Resources. Players can earn these Drop Pod Resources by completing expeditions. Players can then turn in these Drop Pod Resources and purchase legendary armor like the Borealis Monarch armor in Outriders.

As mentioned before, the Borealis Monarch armor set comprises of five different armor pieces.

They are as follows:

Crown of the Borealis Monarch

Image via YouTube ( Mida Life Crisis )

This headgear has two specific mods associated with it. The first mod is the Twins: Cryo Turret mod. This mod allows players to place two cryo turrets before the cooldown is triggered. The second mod is Painful Chill: Coldsnap, and this mod adds extra damage to every enemy affected by this skill in Outriders.

Robe of the Borealis Monarch

Image via YouTube ( Mida Life Crisis )

Like the headgear, this upper armor has two specific mods, the Icicle Storm and Frostbite. Both of these mods apply to the Coldsnap skill. The former causes enemies frozen by Coldsnap to explode and deal damage in a five-meter radius after they're killed. The second skill reduces the armor of enemies by 34% if they're affected by Coldsnap.

Waistcloth of the Borealis Monarch

Image via YouTube ( Mida Life Crisis )

Cryodown and Freezing Boost II are the two mods on this piece of lower armor. The Cryodown mod reduces the cooldown of the cryo-turrets, while the Freezing Boost II mod adds a 20% damage boost to targets that are already frozen in Outriders.

Gloves of the Borealis Monarch

Image via YouTube ( Mida Life Crisis )

The gloves come with two really interesting mods. The Captain Hunter III mod increases the damage against Elites by 20%. The Surprise: Cryo Turret I mod causes cryo turrets to explode and deal damage in a six-meter radius in Outriders.

Boots of the Borealis Monarch

Image via YouTube ( Mida Life Crisis )

The footwear in this set comes with Sharp Eye III and Cold Purification: Cold Snap I mods. The former grants additional firepower for 20 seconds after killing enemies while aiming down the sights. This stacks three times.

The latter removes all negative effects on the player and their teammates and grants negative status immunity for five seconds when the player activates the Coldsnap skill.

Having at least three out of these five Borealis Monarch armor pieces on a character grants an additional 80% weapon damage on frozen enemies. All party members also get a 10% Crit Damage buff for eight seconds after the Coldsnap skill is activated in Outriders.