5 most overpowered characters in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail's roster includes some of the most powerful characters to help players clear out any endgame content. While some are relatively easy to get, others are tied behind limited banners. However, getting the most powerful weapon is a one-time investment, which can easily carry a player through all current activities in the game.

The following article lists the best characters that players can go for in Honkai Star Rail. They are termed meta-defining units, power creeping their counterparts upon release. With multiple classes and elements in the current version, forming a team with four of the following characters is recommended for endgame activities.

Readers should also note that the characters mentioned here are based on patch 1.1. Hence, any units scheduled to release on v1.2 and beyond won't be present here.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion. Additionally, the following article briefly explains each character's kit and doesn't go into each ability's details.

Jing Yuan, Luocha, and other overpowered characters in Honkai Star Rail

1) Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Jing Yuan was released in the second phase of 1.0 and remains the most powerful Erudition character in the game. Aside from his skill and ultimate abilities, Jing Yuan's follow-up can deal increased damage to every enemy on the field. Additionally, hitting an enemy with either of his two active skills can accumulate charges into his follow-up attacks.

Jing Yuan can be powerful with F2P gear pieces as well, making him one of the easiest characters to build in the game. With damage across all departments, no other Erudition units come close to Jing Yuan's arsenal of Lightning barrages.

2) Yanqing

Yanqing (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Like his master, Yanqing can be termed a powerful character with his critical-based kit. However, unlike Jing Yuan, Yanqing is pretty easy to obtain, as he is not tied to limited banners. Wielding the Ice element and the Hunt Path, the Cloudknight's lieutenant can easily shut down the most powerful in the blink of an eye.

As mentioned, most of his abilities are based on critical hits, with self-amplifying skills to boost his damage. Even without weaknesses, Yanqing can drain the opponent's HP bar due to the burst damage he can inflict on enemies.

Players will have no trouble building him as F2P since most of the Hunt Light Cones available for purchase in the game are viable on this specific unit.

3) Gepard

Gepard (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Another character from the standard banner, Gepard wields the Ice element and is associated with the Preservation Path. Currently, he can be deemed the best shielder in the game, as the amount of damage absorption and shield application scales off his DEF stat. Simply casting his ultimate ability will grant a shield to every party member in the field, which is practically just additional health bars.

This is heavily recommended in high-tier game modes such as Simulated Universe and Forgotten Halls, as tanking a direct attack from enemies for a few turns can change the tide of the battle. Hence, having Gepard as the only Preservation character in an endgame team is absolutely necessary.

4) Clara

Clara (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Clara's kit is very simple and easy to follow for any beginners. Any enemies attacking her will be marked by Svarog for two turns, which can be further enhanced using her ultimate ability. Additionally, this particular ability also taunts any enemies' attacks, simultaneously making her a hybrid of Destruction and a Preservation character.

Svarog's launch attack can be triggered every time Clara gets attacked. Upon activating the ultimate, Svarog's enhanced counters changes to AOE damage on a single enemy and others surrounding it.

5) Luocha

Luocha (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The newest healer in the roster, Luocha's Abundance Path and Imaginary element brings in the much-needed filling in the void of many players. Luocha ticks all the boxes of an overpowered support character, as his abilities focus on healing his allies and removing buffs from enemies.

Luocha's burst of heal has been recorded as the highest in the game as of this writing. Any character within his special field can regain full health once they fall under 50%. To achieve this, players need to keep Luocha's ATK stat high. His ultimate can remove one buff from enemies, which will remain invaluable in the game for updates to come in the future.

