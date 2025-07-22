Overwatch 2 Aim Smoothing: How to turn it off

Aim Smoothing in Overwatch 2 is a setting that allows controller input to avoid jittery movement and help make aiming easier. It lets players make smoother adjustments to their crosshair when playing Blizzard's popular team-based shooter. However, this control option comes with caveats that can prompt several players to look for ways to turn it off.

This article will shed some light on Aim Smoothing in Overwatch 2 and how players may turn it off.

Aim Smoothing in Overwatch 2

This setting does indeed sound like a useful option from its description. It helps ease out aim, smoothing out the rough and jittery movement of a crosshair to give players a more consistent aim with a controller. However, this majorly impacts input latency, as the smoothing setting calculates an average of the stick movements to achieve that level of consistency.

This increase in input latency can sometimes cause big hindrances to experienced controller players, forcing them to keep it turned off. It's a great aid for new controller players to get a hang of the sensitivity and aiming mechanic before they can fully master it in Overwatch 2.

Turning smooth aim off in Overwatch 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Blizzard Entertainment)

Turning off smooth aim in Overwatch 2

To disable aim smoothing in Overwatch 2, follow these steps:

Boot up Overwatch 2 from your preferred game launcher. Upon reaching the Main screen, head to the Escape menu to get into Options After opening up Options, head to the Controls tab, which is third from the left Under the Controller options, click on the Advanced bar to expand a dropdown menu The first option here will be Aim Smoothing. Turn it down to 0 to enable raw input

This way, you will have turned off smooth aim in Overwatch 2 and switched to raw input for better input latency. Players may also experiment with the slider to test what percentage of smoothing works best for them aim as different players can have different requirements.

