Overwatch 2 is coming to Ubisoft+ post-Xbox acquisition: Expected dates, price, and more

Activision Blizzard's Overwatch 2 has been confirmed to be making its way to the Ubisoft+ multi-access subscription post-Xbox acquisition. Microsoft is seemingly restructuring its original deal and paving the way for Ubisoft to acquire Activision Blizzard's cloud-gaming rights for a proposed $68.7 billion deal. Microsoft president Brad Smith said the original deal was restructured to facilitate a narrower set of rights conforming to UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) norms.

If Microsoft successfully closes the deal, this newly structured format would mean that they would lose exclusive control of licensing Activision Blizzard games on Xbox Cloud Gaming.

As per this agreement, Ubisoft will also have the privilege to host Activision Blizzard games, including popular titles like Call of Duty and Overwatch 2, on their exclusive cloud gaming subscription platform, Ubisoft+.

Furthermore, Microsoft will also transfer cloud streaming rights for all current and new Activision Blizzard games to be released over the next 15 years to Ubisoft. These rights will be granted in perpetuity.

When is Overwatch 2 expected to make its way into Ubisoft+?

Overwatch 2 is expected to make its way into Ubisoft+ after October 18, 2023, following the completion of the UK CMA's investigation with regard to the newly proposed deal between Microsoft And Ubisoft. Along with OW2, other Activision Blizzard titles, such as Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, will also make their way into the gaming subscription service.

Following the release of these titles into Ubisoft's cloud-streaming subscription, the community will be able to play these games on non-Windows operating systems through Ubisoft+.

What will be the price of Ubisoft+ subscription following Overwatch 2's release?

Upon the release of Overwatch 2 and other Activision Blizzard games in Ubisoft+, interested players can get a Ubisoft+ Multi Access subscription for $17.99 per month. This subscription will renew automatically each month until canceled.

Upon the acquisition of Activision Blizzard rights, Ubisoft+ will have not only an open library featuring all popular titles from Activision Blizzard but also access to Ubisoft's very own titles, such as all of the Assassin's Creed titles, the entire Far Cry series, Watchdogs, and Tom Clancy's The Division, to name a few.

Furthermore, aside from the base game for many of these popular titles, Ubisoft+ offers access to DLCs and the premium edition for games such as Far Cry 5, Ghost Recon Wildlands, and Child of Light.

It must be noted that upon Overwatch's release into Steam, a number of users suffered from login glitches, error codes, and other bugs. We speculate that players who play Overwatch 2 via Ubisoft+ might also face similar issues upon the transfer of cloud-streaming rights. We encourage players to go through our guide to tackle OW2 errors.

