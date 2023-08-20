How to beat Overwatch 2 Underworld King's Row co-op mission on Expert difficulty

With Season 6: Invasion's release, Overwatch 2 received a new PvE mode, allowing players to queue in for certain co-op missions. These missions are set to join the dots in the game's lore and the gameplay, bridging the gap between both. The developers seek to continue the rich storyline of Overwatch with these PvE missions and help players connect with their heroes in the game.

The King's Row co-op mission is the only free-to-play PvE mission in the game, while the others are locked behind a $15 paywall. Ranging in different difficulties, our guide will help players conquer the mission in Expert difficulty with ease.

Getting all phases of the Overwatch 2 Underworld King's Row co-op mission on Expert difficulty

Getting to TS-1

You will spawn in an underground tunnel system in King's Row. Moving forward, you must fight through a relentless horde of null sector AI to reach the TS-1 robot. A quick, successive, and coordinated attack against enemies is the easiest way to clear the way in the first phase.

Repairing TS-1

The second phase of this mission is to successfully repair the TS-1 robot. Considering the robot is decommissioned and is in no state to be functional, you must constantly fetch batteries and initiate the repair process multiple times to bring the robot back to life.

With the newest roster change for the mission, we recommend one featuring D.Va, Mercy, Soldier: 76, and Genji. Since Genji is one of the most versatile heroes with extremely potent DPS abilities, use him to fetch the batteries for the repairing process.

D.Va, Soldier:76, and Mercy can hold the ground against any enemy forces who try to disrupt the repair process. Be wary of how you use their ultimates during the entirety of the repairing phase.

The third wave is the hardest to face, and it is advisable for Genji and D.Va to save their ultimates for the final wave. Despite facing a horde, both D.Va and Genji can easily burst down and decimate enemy forces with ease.

The Underworld and the Terminal

This is the final phase of the mission and arguably the hardest. With the TS-1 repaired and ready for action, escort the robot to the terminal in King's Row to initiate a hack, dismantling the Null Sector forces.

The TS-1 will aid you in your upcoming fight, but it must be noted that the robot has its own HP pool and can be destroyed by enemy fire. You must face a horde of robots as they force their way into the terminal to initiate the hack. This, despite being quite challenging, is the easy part of this entire phase.

With the hack initialized, you will now have to face a horde of relentless enemies paired with an extremely powerful Null Sector duo of Ana and Orisa. D.Va will be key to winning this mission, as her Defense Matrix is one of the best at nullifying enemy fire. A lot rests upon the Mercy player to ensure her team is topped up and healthy.

The first order of business is to wipe out Ana with a combined effort. With her present, it is impossible to deal even an iota of damage to Orisa. With Ana out of the picture, focus on Orisa and dismantle her with a combination of their ultimate.

Soldier:76 and Genji need to work overtime to fend off Null Sector robots as they also combat Elite Ana and Orisa soldiers. Upon successfully cleaning up the battlefield, the mission will be over, and you will complete the Kings Row mission in the Expert difficulty.

Tips for each hero in Overwatch 2 Underworld King's Row co-op mission on Expert difficulty

D.Va

D.Va in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The tank must be at the frontline, protecting her team and fending off the enemy forces. D.Va's Defense Matrix will allow players to nullify enemy firepower and keep it at bay. Furthermore, one must make use of her Boosters to knock back pesky enemies who try to harm the TS-1 robot during the repair phase.

Soldier: 76

Soldier: 76 in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

An extremely powerful Damage hero in the Overwatch 2 roster, Soldier must lay down suppressive fire from the anchor point and assist his team. With the ability to also put down a healing pad, Soldier players should utilize their ability to self-sustain and focus on dealing maximum damage.

Any aerial target which seeks to harm the TS-1 must be the Soldier: 76 players' priority. With a hit-scan weapon, these targets are easily shot down and eliminated.

Genji

Genji in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Genji should use his Swift Strike in coordination with the damage dealt by both his teammates. With Soldier and D.Va bursting down enemies, Genji can quickly dash across them and earn easy eliminations besides resetting his dash cooldown. He can use this method to quickly peel off enemies and secure the win in Overwatch 2's PvE missions.

While his team holds down enemy forces, Genji players must also make a note to go and fetch the batteries when they spawn. This will expedite the repair process and help players finish the second phase of the mission quickly.

Mercy

Mercy in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It is of utmost importance that Mercy players prioritize their own survival in Overwatch 2's PvE mode. While damage-boosting their teammates is ideal, their primary goal is to ensure all their teammates stay healthy and alive.

With her ability to resurrect, players must also make use of this to quickly revive any teammate who gets downed while fighting enemy forces. Her ultimate should be reserved for those exasperating boss fights that spawn with innumerable hordes of Null Sector robots in the King's Row mission of Overwatch 2.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more Overwatch 2 updates and mission guides.