Overwatch 2 Fawksey James Junkrat skin: How to get, price, and more

It’s been a couple of weeks since the new Season 7: Rise of Darkness of Overwatch 2 has hit live servers. The developers are already providing us with lots of content to cherish alongside the new upcoming event named Overwatch 2 X LE SSERAFIM. Blizzard Entertainment surprised fans after they shared this announcement on Twitter/X.

The developers have removed the free loot box feature from the original game for the sequel. However, they are compensating for thsi by providing multiple free skins, and Fawkskey Junkrat is one of them. So, in this following article, we’ll provide you with all the essential information on how to get this Junkrat skin.

Process of getting Fawksey James Junkrat skin in Overwatch 2

Fawksey Junkrat skin reward in Overwatch 2 X LE SSERAFIM game mode (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After a successful Halloween terror event, the developers announced a collaboration event between the game and K-pop band LE SSERAFIM way back on October 18, 2023. The event is finally live, and players worldwide are about to hop into the servers to experience this amazing arcade mode.

Numerous skins of Heroes, namely, D.Va, Sombra, Kiriko, Tracer, and Brigitte, are being introduced in the game. Fawksey Junkrat, being the only male skin, is portrayed as the biggest fan of the female K-Pop group LE SSERAFIM.

Here are easy steps to claim Fawksey James Junkrat skin in the game:

Open your battle.net application and enter the proper credentials to log in.

Find Overwatch 2 and hit the “Play” button.

After entering the main menu, hover over the “LE SSERAFIM” option and play the new Concert Clash mode.

Once you complete a total of eight concert clash event challenges, you will get the Fawksey James Junkrat skin.

Later, you can equip the skin by going to the “Heroes” section from the main menu and selecting Junkrat.

Apart from getting the Fawksey James, you will also receive 20,000 Battle Pass XP by completing the same. This huge chunk of XP will help those who are in a hurry to finish the Battle Pass and get the Mythic Onryo Hanzo Skin.

All available skins and cosmetics of LE SSERAFIM in the shop of Overwatch 2

In order to get the other jaw-dropping skins, you can head to the Shop section. You'll need to spend 6800 Overwatch coins to get the LE SSERAFIM mega bundle. However, those who don’t want to put a dent in their wallet can purchase the skins individually from the shop, and each is available for 2500 Overwatch coins.

The bundle consists of:

Skins (Legendary)

Antifragile BB (Brigitte)

Antifragile Dazzle (D.Va)

Antifragile Kira-Kira (Kiriko)

Antifragile Slay Star (Sombra)

Antifragile Traysi (Tracer)

Emotes (Epic)

Choreography (Sombra)

Choreography (D.Va)

Choreography (Brigitte)

Choreography (Tracer)

Choreography (Kiriko)

Victory Poses (Rare)

BB Pose (Brigitte)

Dazzle Pose (D.Va)

Kira-Kira Pose (Kiriko)

Slaty Star Pose (Sombra)

Traysi Pose (Tracer)

Weapon Charms (Epic)

Kira-Kiramari

Name Cards (Rare)

Antifragile BB

Antifragile Dazzle

Antifragile Kira-Kira

Antifragile Slay Star

Antifragile Traysi

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates related to Overwatch 2.