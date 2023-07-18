Overwatch 2 Item Shop rotation (July 18): Cleric Lifeweaver, Bard Lucio bundle, and more

Since the release of Overwatch 2, developers have been introducing a bunch of jaw-dropping skins in the Item shop. Skins are one aspect of any FPS game that fascinates its playerbase the most. The item shop of Overwatch 2 contains a plethora of Hero cosmetics that players can purchase, as well as some cool emotes for their favorite characters.

It’s the perfect place for those with extra cash to buy heartwarming skins. This week’s shop has multiple surprises, including a mega bundle of Bard & Cleric Mega Bundle with many other contents.

What does Overwatch 2’s July 18 Item Shop rotation offer?

This week’s shop rotation of Overwatch 2 through July 18 has brought numerous skins solely for the Support mains. It contains quite a few well-crafted Legendary skins. These selections will only be available until July 25, 2023.

During Season 5 of Overwatch 2, developers introduced us to a plethora of appealing skins to buy from the shop. So, without further ado, let’s look at some of the exciting selections for this week.

Bard & Cleric Mega bundle: Price, contents, and more

Bard & Cleric Mega bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The main attraction is the mega bundle consisting of a bunch of Lucio and Lifeweaver Items. It’s a pretty expensive bundle and is available for 3000 Overwatch coins.

This legendary bundle includes:

Bard Lucio Skin

Cleric Lifeweaver Skin

Emote: Tuning

Souvenir: Spellbook

Name Cards: Bard, Cleric’s Seal

Spray: Divine Healing

Cleric Lifeweaver bundle: Price, contents, and more

Cleric Lifeweaver bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If players prefer only one individual bundle rather than getting a mega variant, they can opt for the Cleric Lifeweaver bundle for the Lifeweaver mains. This selection is available for only 2100 Overwatch coins. It contains the following items:

Cleric Lifeweaver Skin

Souvenir: Spellbook

Name Card: Cleric’s Seal

Spray: Divine Healing

Bard Lucio bundle: Price, contents, and more

Bard Lucio bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This bundle is primarily for Lucio fans who don't wish to splurge on the mega bundle. It’s available for 2100 Overwatch coins. It includes:

Bard Lucio Skin

Emote: Tuning

Name Card: Bard

Lifeguard Mercy bundle: Price, contents, and more

Lifeguard Mercy bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

For those who missed this jaw-dropping Lifeguard Mercy bundle last week, devs have given them a second chance. This Legendary Mercy bundle is again available in the shop and costs only 2600 Overwatch coins. It consists of:

Lifeguard Mercy Skin

Highlight Intro: Rescue Run

Weapon Charm: Lifebuoy

Spray: Lifebuoy

Crab Wrecking Ball bundle: Price, contents, and more

Crab Wrecking Ball bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Overwatch devs haven’t disappointed the Tank mains this week. The only addition available for them is this legendary bundle for 2000 Overwatch coins.

It includes the following:

Crustacean Wrecking Ball Skin

Emote: Scurrying

Voice Line: ‘Scuttle Along’

Tropical Vacation bundle: Price. contents, and more

Tropical Vacation bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This Legendary Summer games bundle for Baptiste is available again in the item shop. Costing only 1300 Overwatch coins, it consists of the following:

Tropical Baptiste Skin

Voice Line: ‘It’s Your Lucky Day,’ ‘No Point Rushing In’

Player Icon: Tropical

For more Overwatch 2-related guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.