Overwatch 2 Item Shop rotation (July 25): Eagle Warrior Reaper, Aztec Sombra Bundle, and more

A worthy heir to its immensely successful predecessor, Overwatch 2 is a fast-paced 5v5 FPS shooter game. Since its introduction, developers have dropped a slew of stunning skins in the item shop rotations. It’s the ideal location for individuals with additional income to get those dazzling skins after spending an exorbitant amount. Now that Season 5 is about to end, the community eagerly awaits new Hero and meta updates.
This week’s shop consists of several Hero cosmetics alongside cool emotes, including an Eagle Warrior Reaper, Aztec Sombra bundle, etc.
What does Overwatch 2's July 25 Item Shop rotation offer?
The long-awaited shop rotation of July 25 is finally live and has brought numerous skins inspired by the Aztec civilization from Mexico. This week’s shop contains a lot of well-crafted Legendary skins. These options will only be available until August 1, 2023.
Season 5 of Overwatch 2 gave us a slew of exciting Arcade modes and enticing skins, and the devs never failed to amaze us with their effort toward enhancing the gameplay experience.
They recently introduced us to a new Arcade game mode leading the charts, named Mischief and Magic mode. Let’s delve into this article to learn more about the shop rotation for this week.
Aztec Mega bundle: Price, contents, and more
The biggest attraction for this week’s shop rotation is this Aztec Mega bundle. It includes a bunch of Reaper, Sombra, and Zenyatta items. One of the pricey bundles of Overwatch 2, it will set players back by 4400 Overwatch coins.
This legendary bundle includes:
- Huitzilopochtli Zenyatta Skin
- Aztec Sombra Skin
- Eagle Warrior Reaper Skin
- Weapon Charm: Eagle Warrior
- Name Cards: Aztec, Eagle Warrior
- Player Icon: Huitzilopochtli
- Sprays: Huitzilopochtli, Aztec
Eagle Warrior Reaper bundle: Price, contents, and more
The Eagle Warrior Reaper bundle is definitely a fan favorite. It comes with a Legendary Reaper skin alongside a bunch of cool items. This bundle is available in the item shop for 2200 Overwatch coins.
It contains the following:
- Eagle Warrior Reaper Skin
- Weapon Charm: Eagle Warrior
- Name Card: Eagle Warrior
Aztec Sombra bundle: Price, contents, and more
Alongside the Eagle Warrior bundle, the Aztec Sombra will be a heart warmer for the DPS mains. This well-crafted Legendary rarity skin is available in the market and costs only 1900 Overwatch coins.
It includes:
- Aztec Sombra Skin
- Name Card: Aztec
- Spray: Aztec
Aztec Zenyatta bundle: Price, contents, and more
Like last week, developers have introduced an eye-dazzling skin for the Support mains. This week, the skin is for Zenyatta. This legendary rarity skin is available for 1500 Overwatch coins.
It consists of:
- Huitzilopochtli Zenyatta Skin
- Player Icon: Huitzilopochtli
- Spray: Huitzilopochtli
Night Owl Ana bundle: Item description and more
A Night Owl Ana skin of legendary rarity has arrived on the market after a long time. This bundle features some jaw-dropping items for Ana and only costs 1500 Overwatch coins.
It includes the following:
- Night Owl Ana Skin
- Emote: Dance
- Voice Line: ‘In The Desert’
- Player Icon: Anaversary
- Spray: Ace of Hearts
Conjurer Symmetra bundle: Price, contents, and more
An Epic rarity Symmetra skin has returned to the market after a month of absence. It costs only 1200 Overwatch coins.
It consists of the following:
- Conjurer Symmetra Skin
- Weapon Charm: Aquamari
- Player Icon: Questwatch Symmetra
- Spray: Conjuring
Jade Totem Ramattra bundle: Price, contents, and more
The most overpowered Tank of Overwatch 2 has also got a bunch of cosmetics after a long time. This epic rarity Ramattra skin, alongside other cool items, only costs 1100 Overwatch coins and is worth every penny.
This bundle includes:
- Jade Totem Ramattra Skin
- Name Card: Jade Totem
- Player Icon: Jade Totem
Jazzy bundle: Price, contents, and more
The legendary bundle for the Lucio mains has always been a favorite since its release in Overwatch. This skin gives some Jazzy groove and is quite mesmerizing to play with. This bundle is available in the item shop for only 1500 Overwatch coins.
It includes the following:
- Jazzy Lucio Skin
- Emote: Smooth
- Voice Line: ‘ Have Some Lucio-Oh’s! ’
- Player Icon: Luciouro
- Spray: Jack of Diamonds
For more Overwatch 2-related guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.