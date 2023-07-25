Overwatch 2 Item Shop rotation (July 25): Eagle Warrior Reaper, Aztec Sombra Bundle, and more

A worthy heir to its immensely successful predecessor, Overwatch 2 is a fast-paced 5v5 FPS shooter game. Since its introduction, developers have dropped a slew of stunning skins in the item shop rotations. It’s the ideal location for individuals with additional income to get those dazzling skins after spending an exorbitant amount. Now that Season 5 is about to end, the community eagerly awaits new Hero and meta updates.

This week’s shop consists of several Hero cosmetics alongside cool emotes, including an Eagle Warrior Reaper, Aztec Sombra bundle, etc.

What does Overwatch 2's July 25 Item Shop rotation offer?

Overwatch Cavalry @OWCavalry



Grab the Aztec Mega Bundle for a hefty 4400 Coins, or check out some of the individual bundles. Some returning OW1 skins in the mix as well!



🛒 Purchase in-game or online here: pic.twitter.com/EstPY98xT6 🛍 Overwatch 2 Item Shop Rotation: July 25 2023Grab the Aztec Mega Bundle for a hefty 4400 Coins, or check out some of the individual bundles. Some returning OW1 skins in the mix as well!🛒 Purchase in-game or online here: shop.battle.net/family/overwat…

The long-awaited shop rotation of July 25 is finally live and has brought numerous skins inspired by the Aztec civilization from Mexico. This week’s shop contains a lot of well-crafted Legendary skins. These options will only be available until August 1, 2023.

Season 5 of Overwatch 2 gave us a slew of exciting Arcade modes and enticing skins, and the devs never failed to amaze us with their effort toward enhancing the gameplay experience.

They recently introduced us to a new Arcade game mode leading the charts, named Mischief and Magic mode. Let’s delve into this article to learn more about the shop rotation for this week.

Aztec Mega bundle: Price, contents, and more

Aztec Mega bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The biggest attraction for this week’s shop rotation is this Aztec Mega bundle. It includes a bunch of Reaper, Sombra, and Zenyatta items. One of the pricey bundles of Overwatch 2, it will set players back by 4400 Overwatch coins.

This legendary bundle includes:

Huitzilopochtli Zenyatta Skin

Aztec Sombra Skin

Eagle Warrior Reaper Skin

Weapon Charm: Eagle Warrior

Name Cards: Aztec, Eagle Warrior

Player Icon: Huitzilopochtli

Sprays: Huitzilopochtli, Aztec

Eagle Warrior Reaper bundle: Price, contents, and more

Overwatch Cavalry @OWCavalry



🛒 Available in-game now for 🪙 2200 Overwatch Coins. Overwatch 2 New Featured Item: Eagle Warrior Reaper Bundle 🪶🛒 Available in-game now for 🪙 2200 Overwatch Coins. pic.twitter.com/8f7CvIFal5

The Eagle Warrior Reaper bundle is definitely a fan favorite. It comes with a Legendary Reaper skin alongside a bunch of cool items. This bundle is available in the item shop for 2200 Overwatch coins.

It contains the following:

Eagle Warrior Reaper Skin

Weapon Charm: Eagle Warrior

Name Card: Eagle Warrior

Aztec Sombra bundle: Price, contents, and more

Aztec Sombra bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Alongside the Eagle Warrior bundle, the Aztec Sombra will be a heart warmer for the DPS mains. This well-crafted Legendary rarity skin is available in the market and costs only 1900 Overwatch coins.

It includes:

Aztec Sombra Skin

Name Card: Aztec

Spray: Aztec

Aztec Zenyatta bundle: Price, contents, and more

Aztec Zenyatta bundle (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Like last week, developers have introduced an eye-dazzling skin for the Support mains. This week, the skin is for Zenyatta. This legendary rarity skin is available for 1500 Overwatch coins.

It consists of:

Huitzilopochtli Zenyatta Skin

Player Icon: Huitzilopochtli

Spray: Huitzilopochtli

Night Owl Ana bundle: Item description and more

Night Owl Ana bundle in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A Night Owl Ana skin of legendary rarity has arrived on the market after a long time. This bundle features some jaw-dropping items for Ana and only costs 1500 Overwatch coins.

It includes the following:

Night Owl Ana Skin

Emote: Dance

Voice Line: ‘In The Desert’

Player Icon: Anaversary

Spray: Ace of Hearts

Conjurer Symmetra bundle: Price, contents, and more

An Epic rarity Symmetra skin has returned to the market after a month of absence. It costs only 1200 Overwatch coins.

It consists of the following:

Conjurer Symmetra Skin

Weapon Charm: Aquamari

Player Icon: Questwatch Symmetra

Spray: Conjuring

Jade Totem Ramattra bundle: Price, contents, and more

Overwatch Cavalry @OWCavalry



🛒 Available in-game now for 🪙 1100 Overwatch Coins. Overwatch 2 New Featured Item: Jade Totem Ramattra Bundle 🟢🛒 Available in-game now for 🪙 1100 Overwatch Coins. pic.twitter.com/OvOF5lKdCy

The most overpowered Tank of Overwatch 2 has also got a bunch of cosmetics after a long time. This epic rarity Ramattra skin, alongside other cool items, only costs 1100 Overwatch coins and is worth every penny.

This bundle includes:

Jade Totem Ramattra Skin

Name Card: Jade Totem

Player Icon: Jade Totem

Jazzy bundle: Price, contents, and more

Jazzy bundle in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The legendary bundle for the Lucio mains has always been a favorite since its release in Overwatch. This skin gives some Jazzy groove and is quite mesmerizing to play with. This bundle is available in the item shop for only 1500 Overwatch coins.

It includes the following:

Jazzy Lucio Skin

Emote: Smooth

Voice Line: ‘ Have Some Lucio-Oh’s! ’

Player Icon: Luciouro

Spray: Jack of Diamonds

For more Overwatch 2-related guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.