Best team setups for beating Defeat the Demon Lord arcade mode in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has offered us many exciting game modes over the years. But the Arcade is the best mode for chilling and doing fun activities in the game. In this current season of Overwatch 2, "Defeat the Demon Lord" is the most fun arcade mode to indulge in. A group of adventurers teams up to combat the wicker Demon Lord and save the land in the mystical world of Questwatch in season 5 of Overwatch 2.

Defeat the Demon Lord is a limited-time arcade game mode. This new fantasy-themed update brings a new PvP experience where players are given a limited set of heroes to play with. If you are familiar with Team Fortress 2’s Versus Saxton hale mode, this game mode is nothing new.

It includes four players against an overpowered Reinhardt known as Demon Lord. You need a proper team composition to win this game mode. In this article, let's get into the team setups to help you succeed and slay the arena.

Note: The team compositions are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinion.

Best Team Setups for Defeat the Demon Lord in Overwatch 2

1)Orisa, Torbjorn, Lucio, Genji:

This setup is the most balanced setup you can play in this arcade format. Orisa can dodge Reinhardt’s powerful hammer shots with her Javelin spin. With her Fortify, she becomes an unstoppable force as the incoming damage is reduced. The two maps in the mode Eichenwalde and Black Forest contain some high grounds that are useful for Torbjorn. He can use his turret to place on those cheeky high spots where Rein can’t reach, and it’ll give him chip damage.

All the comps must maintain at least one healer, and Lucio is the best among the other available supports. He can use Crossfade to alternate between his speed-boosting and healing powers. His ultimate, Sound barrier is a game-changer in this mode as it provides additional 750 health for a certain amount of time. And as icing on the cake, Genji can deal a huge amount of damage with his ultimate Dragonblade and also can deflect some of the hammer shots of the Demon.

Once players become used to Genji’s skill cooldowns and know how to use them properly, then it’ll be a cakewalk for them to annoy the buffed Demon Lord.

2)Junkerqueen, Torbjorn, Kiriko, Genji

If you have Junkerqueen in your team, your playstyle must be aggressive. Junkerqueen is the best option in Overwatch 2 to take close-range fights against the Demon Lord. She can do a lot of damage with the help of his Scattergun. Demon Lord is an easy target that can take a lot of damage from Junkerqueen’s Jagged blade and Carnage, which does additional damage over time.

Torbjorn can take the higher grounds and place his turrets. Due to the slow movement of the Demon Lord, if Torbjorn can put his Molten core in proper places, it’ll give a massive amount of burn damage to that buffed Reinhardt. Moreover, Genji can use his Swiftstrike to keep a safe distance from the Demon or dive right into him from behind, causing chaos on the battlefield. His Draginblade is one of the deadliest ultimates in Overwatch 2.

Combining it with Kitsune Rush from Kiriko can deal devastating damage to overpowered Reinhardt. If any player comes between the path from where the Reinhardt is dashing through, they will get burn damage. And to eliminate that burn damage, no one else is better than Kiriko and her Protection Suzu.

3)Orisa, Lifeweaver, Genji, Tracer

The Demon Lord Reinhardt’s Rocket Hammer weapon shines mostly in short-range combat. To counter that shortcoming, no one else is better than Orisa. Her Augmented fusion driver can deal decent damage from a certain distance, and her Energy Javelin can knock back the Demon Lord to a distance. Lifeweaver is a pretty good choice for this composition. If things go south, he can use his Life grip to pull an ally to a safe location.

Additionally, Lifeweaver can use his platform to boost himself and his teammates to higher ground to maintain a safe distance from Reinhardt. His ultimate Tree of Life can be used as a healing booster. Genji and Tracer are the most deadly dive damage duo of Overwatch 2.

Tracer can use her dash to get behind the Demon Lord and annoy him, while her teammates can harm Rein. Tracer can even use her recall to nullify the burning damage effect caused by the dash of Demon. And lastly, Genji can deflect Hammer shots for a certain amount of time and use his Swift dash to get to a safe location. Genji and Tracer are recognized for their extreme mobility, so they can use it to get behind the Lord easily and do lethal damage.

However, players should remember that they can use as many compositions as possible. The main motive should be winning the game and extracting the most fun out of this game mode. For more Overwatch 2 team composition-related articles, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

