Overwatch 2 Item Shop rotation (July 4): American Reaper bundle, Sprinkles Mei, and more

Overwatch 2 is a 5v5 first-person hero-based shooter game that has been thriving lately with the release of Season 5. The game mechanics have largely been the same as its predecessors. But with new heroes joining the roster of Overwatch 2, the meta has varied significantly in the past few seasons. The in-game store holds a multitude of hero cosmetics for players to access and purchase, paired with a number of cool emotes and other quips for their favorite characters.
This week's store holds quite a surprise that includes a brand new American Reaper bundle and other such cosmetics.
What does Overwatch 2's July 4 Item Shop rotation offer?
The rotation through July 4, 2023, in Overwatch 2's in-game store has brought forth numerous attractive skins for players to grab. They are extremely well crafted and are available for a limited time only till June 11, 2023.
Season 5 of Overwatch 2 has no doubt brought a great number of well-designed cosmetics catering to the fanbase. Let us take a look at all this week's rotation has to offer for its players.
Puppet Sombra Bundle: Price, bundle specifics, and more
The highlight of store rotation this week definitely is the Purple Sombra bundle. Available for a cost of 1900 Overwatch Coins, this Legendary bundle contains the following items:
- Marioneta Sombra Skin
- Souvenirs: Music Box
- Player Icons: Marioneta
How to redeem the Sprinkles Mei skin for free?
Another highlight Overwatch 2's weekly store has to offer is a fan-favorite skin since the original game's release, Sprinkles Mei.
This skin has been offered for free, i.e., 0 Overwatch Coins. Players can simply head on to the in-game store of the game and redeem it from there.
Barista Sojourn Bundle: Price, contents, and more
The in-game store also offers an Epic rarity Sojourn skin with a bundle for 1100 Overwatch coins. The bundle contains the following items:
- Barista Sojourn Skin
- Victory Pose: Freshly Brewed
- Weapon Charm: Latte
- Player Icon: Coffee
- Sprays: Antlers
- Voice Lines: 'The Usual'
Grillmaster: 76 Skin Bundle
The Grillmaster: 76 bundle contains a Legendary skin for Soldier: 76 and is paired with an associated highlight intro. This bundle is available for a price of 1900 Overwatch Coins.
- Grillmaster: 76 Skin
- Highlight Intro: Grillmaster
Street Runner Genji Bundle
The Street Runner Genji Bundle has also resurfaced after numerous Seasons. This skin has been a fan favorite and is a great move by developers to get Genji enthusiasts back into action with a brand-new cosmetic.
The bundle consists of the following:
- Street Runner Genji Skin
- Victory Pose: Screentime
- Emotes: Screentime
Visual K Kiriko Bundle
The Epic rarity Visual K Kiriko bundle costing 1700 Overwatch Coins has returned to the store. The bundle contains the following elements in-game:
- Visual Kei Kiriko Skin
- Emotes: Headbanging
- Souvenirs: Visual Kei Mic
- Sprays: Visual Kei
Gladiator Mega Bundle
One of the best additions to this week's store is undoubtedly the Gladiator Mega bundle. This bundle features Legendary cosmetics for Junker Queen and Doomfist.
Costing 2600 Overwatch coins, the bundle offers:
- Gladiator Junker Queen Skin
- Gladiator Doomfist Skin
- Highlight Intro: Gladiatrix Roar
- Player Icons: Gladimari, Gladiator
- Voice Line: 'Stomped Some Face'
- Sprays: Gladiator Helm, Thumbs Down
Sleep Dart Ana Bundle
The Sleep Dart Ana Bundle, a Legendary rarity bundle costing 1500 Overwatch coins, offers:
- Captain Amari Ana Skin
- Horus Ana Skin
American Reaper Bundle
A surprise addition to this week's shop was the American Reaper bundle. This cosmetic bundle surfaced on July 5, 2023, and is available for purchase for 800 Overwatch Coins.
