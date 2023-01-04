Overwatch 2 Medusa Widowmaker Bundle: How to get, features, price, and more

In Overwatch 2, players can select Widowmaker as a Damage Hero. She shines at a sniper role, with her kit allowing her to inflict devastating levels of damage while scoped in with a fully charged rifle, especially when given a headshot.

Widowmaker, on the other hand, should always stay back from fights, taking off opponents at long range and avoiding close-quarter fights due to her poor mobility, and while scoped in, there is a speed reduction.

Although she is poor at close fights, she is not entirely useless as her rifle can be switched to an automatic gun, but due to her low HP and mobility, she becomes an easy target for the opponent to eliminate.

Fortunately, her Venom Mine ability can deliver damage and stop opponent assaults, providing her with some defense and time to retreat. Furthermore, her Grappling Hook allows her to position herself properly by taking cover to snipe from a distance.

Widowmaker's Ultimate - Infra-Sight lets her and the rest of the squad see the enemy heroes through obstacles for 15 seconds, which is the best intel any team could wish for.

Blizzard has released a whole new legendary bundle for Widowmaker in Overwatch 2. The bundle includes a new legendary skin with an attractive epic highlight intro — Death Stare. She even got a new Souvenir named Petrified Hammond. The Medusa Widowmaker Bundle is discussed in detail in the next section.

How can gamers obtain the Medusa Widowmaker Bundle in Overwatch 2?

The bundle was released on January 3 and will be available in the Overwatch 2 in-game store until January 10. The in-game store refreshes every week. However, it is unknown when the skin will be available again. As a result, players must obtain it within this short period.

🛒 Available in-game and online for 🪙 2200 Overwatch Coins. Overwatch 2 New Featured Item: Medusa Widowmaker Bundle🛒 Available in-game and online for 🪙 2200 Overwatch Coins. Overwatch 2 New Featured Item: Medusa Widowmaker Bundle 🐍🛒 Available in-game and online for 🪙 2200 Overwatch Coins. https://t.co/IPZgJAJrWs

The bundle costs 2200 Overwatch coins and is available through the store menu. Overwatch coins may be purchased with real money in the game's marketplace or earned by completing weekly missions.

Unpacking the Bundle

Medusa Widowmaker Bundle in Overwatch 2 (Images via Blizzard)

The Medusa Widowmaker bundle completely transforms the hero, turning her into a Gorgo, a reference from Greek mythology. Her body turns lizard green, and her hair is replaced with live poisonous snakes.

Widow's Kiss also transforms her weapon into legendary skin with a slick finish with beautiful designs.

Petrified Hammond, Widowmaker's new Souvenir, alludes to the Wrecking Ball hero becoming petrified. Hammond is another name for Wrecking Ball.

Exclusively with this skin equipped, she opens her mouth as she turns you to stone Check out the Death Stare Highlight Intro with Medusa Widowmaker equipped 🎞️Exclusively with this skin equipped, she opens her mouth as she turns you to stone Check out the Death Stare Highlight Intro with Medusa Widowmaker equipped 🎞️Exclusively with this skin equipped, she opens her mouth as she turns you to stone 🐍 https://t.co/gZzTwNR2lA

She even got a new Highlight Intro - Death Stare where she glances with eyes wide open, and whoever looks into her eyes will get petrified.

As previously stated, this package is available in-game for a reduced price of 2200 Overwatch coins. The skin is valuable and worth purchasing. Thus gamers who wish to add it to their collection should do so as soon as possible.

About Overwatch 2 Coins

Overwatch 2 coins shop (Image via Blizzard)

Overwatch Coins are the in-game currency. Players may purchase them with real money or earn them by completing the weekly missions mentioned above. Their pricing is as follows:

500 Overwatch Coin - 4.99 USD

1000 Overwatch Coin - 9.99 USD

2200 Overwatch Coin - 19.99 USD

5700 Overwatch Coin - 49.99 USD

11600 Overwatch Coin - 99.99 USD

Overwatch 2 is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

