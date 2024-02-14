Overwatch 2 Moira Mythic skin: Customization, how to get, and more

Overwatch 2 Moira Mythic skin is the brand-new prime customizable reward in the game. Every Season, Blizzard Entertainment has one distinct character that gets a season-exclusive Mythic skin, and this time around, Support players can have a grand time fashioning the 'Ancient Caller' Moira skin in their games, provided they unlock it first.

This article will provide an in-depth view into all the variants of the 'Ancient Caller' Moira Mythic skin, a step-by-step guide on how you can unlock it, and more.

All customizations for Overwatch 2 Moira Mythic skin

Expand Tweet

Overwatch 2 Moira Mythic skin, the 'Ancient Caller,' is the newest Mythic cosmetic featured in the game with the debut of Season 9. It features four unique colorways and a range of customizable options. You get access to two unique weapon choices, paired with three customizable masks.

Last but not least, you can unlock four unique color variants of the Ancient Caller skin, making it the most customizable Mythic skin since the release of the game. With the previous Overwatch 2 season's Mythic cosmetic for Hanzo receiving harsh criticism for offering barely any customization, Blizzard Entertainment has ensured that the newest Mythic offers players a plethora of options to choose from.

How to unlock Overwatch 2 Moira Mythic skin

Expand Tweet

The newest Overwatch 2 Moira Mythic skin is locked behind the premium segment of the Battle Pass in Season 9. You can follow these steps to unlock it:

Launch Battle.net or Steam if you are on PC. Then log in with your credentials to the platform and launch the game. If you are on console, you can simply launch the game. Open the Battle Pass tab in the game and purchase the skin for $4.99 (or the equivalent value in your local currency). Begin your grind to reach tier 80 in the game.

To reach tier 80 for the Battle Pass, you must complete daily and weekly challenges regularly. If you pair this with playing the game consistently for a few hours every day, you will easily get your hands on the Overwatch 2 Moira Mythic skin.

If you want to fast-forward your progress to unlock this skin, you can purchase the Ultimate Battle Pass bundle for Season 9, which costs a total of $39.99. Purchasing this item will unlock over 20 tiers, along with 2200 Overwatch Gold Coins and other goodies.

It is important to note that this Mythic skin is exclusive to the premium segment of the Battle Pass. This means that you will not be able to unlock the new cosmetic without purchasing the premium segment for $4.99.

For more Overwatch 2 Season 9 news, check these links below:

Competitive Rework || Pharah Rework || Jade Weapons