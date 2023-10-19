Overwatch 2 Season 7 has garnered incredible traction and it is undoubtedly amongst some of the best content the game has pushed out with a season release. From a whole range of new limited-time modes (LTMs), an incredible Battle Pass, and a whole range of other cosmetics, fans are definitely impressed with the update that has been rolled.

Furthermore, a whole range of balance issues have also been addressed, improving the overall quality of matchmaking and bringing a change to the Hero meta for the season. Along with these fresh sets of changes, there has been a persistent scoreboard bug in the game that seems to have infuriated quite the majority of players.

To know more about the scoreboard bug and the possible fixes to get rid of it, read below.

How to fix the scoreboard bug in Overwatch 2 Season 7?

The scoreboard bug, which was seemingly a problem back in Overwatch 2 during its release back in October 2022, has resurfaced. Though not the biggest of issues, it prevents players from viewing the scoreboard during the Play of the Game (POTG) highlight that plays upon completion of a match.

This doesn't necessarily harm any in-game progress or hinder a person's gameplay as it does not happen during the match, but only upon its completion. While the cause for this bug is unknown, players will find below a list of potential solutions that have helped to combat this issue.

Players must note that these solutions are not ironclad. These are temporary measures they can apply to try and fix any issues on their end during the tenure of Season 7.

1) Endorse a player during POTG

Though there's no specific reason cited for this, endorsing a player during the POTG highlight at the end of the match has been proven to bring back the scoreboard for multiple gamers.

2) Verify the integrity of game files

Verifying integrity of OW2 files on Steam (Image via Valve)

A disrupted shutdown of your game, or even your PC, could be a possible cause that might affect the integrity of Overwatch 2's files. A quick scan for their integrity in the respective launcher, be it Battle.net or Steam, can quickly verify the files' health and make necessary downloads to either repair or replace any faulty ones.

3) Re-launch the game

While it might seem redundant to do so, multiple instances have showcased that relaunching the game can oftentimes fix the bug on its own. A simple restart will calibrate all the necessary settings and bring back the game to its original status.

4) Re-install Overwatch 2

If all else fails, a clean reinstallation of the game should do the trick. There might be a possibility that somewhere in the game files, something might be compromised due to user error or server-side errors. If it is client-side, i.e., on your part, then a fresh installation could possibly fix the bug.

Players must note that none of these solutions have a 100% success rate due to the bug's erratic nature. For those who are unbothered, there is no reason to resort to fixing this issue as it does not harm your progress or the game's competitive integrity in any manner.

For more Overwatch 2 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.