Overwatch 2 Season 18 release countdown (all platforms)

By Jay Sarma
Modified Aug 26, 2025 02:58 GMT
Overwatch 2 Season 18 release countdown
Pharah in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Overwatch 2 Season 18 release is right around the corner, and if you've kept up with the latest news, you're probably already on the edge of your seat. The latest update promises to bring a whole array of changes. We've got a new hero, more than 50 new perks, and a whole lot more coming with the new season.

In this article, we will explore the OW2 Season 18 release countdown for all platforms. Read below to know more.

Overwatch 2 Season 18 release date and time for all regions

Overwatch 2 Season 18 will see a synchronized launch across all platforms on August 26, 2025, at 11 am PT/ 6 pm UTC/ 11:30 pm IST. There will be no downtime, as players do have the option to preload the entire seasonal content prior to the official season launch.

Here is a detailed list of the OW2 Season 18 update release date and time for all regions:

Time ZoneDate and time
Pacific Time (PT)August 26, 2025, at 11 am
Mountain Time (MT)August 26, 2025, at 12 am
Central Time (CT)August 26, 2025, at 1 pm
Eastern Time (ET)August 26, 2025, at 2 pm
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)August 26, 2025, at 6 pm
Eastern European Time (EET)August 26, 2025, at 8 pm
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)August 26, 2025, at 9 pm
Indian Standard Time (IST)August 26, 2025, at 11:30 pm
China Standard Time (CST)August 27, 2025, at 2 am
Japan Standard Time (JST)August 27, 2025, at 3 am
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)August 27, 2025, at 4 am
New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)August 27, 2025, at 6 am
With the debut of the latest season, players can finally get their hands on the brand-new Support hero, Wuyang. Alongside him, we also have a plethora of hero perk updates, all of which will shake up the meta and call for some interesting strategies in the game.

Stadium, the experimental competitive game mode introduced in Season 17, is finally being released as a Quick-Play mode. Furthermore, a range of hero updates is also being incorporated exclusively for Stadium to improve the gameplay experience and the competitive integrity of this game mode.

That's everything that you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Season 18 release countdown for all platforms.

