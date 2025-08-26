Overwatch 2 Season 18 release countdown (all platforms)

Overwatch 2 Season 18 release is right around the corner, and if you've kept up with the latest news, you're probably already on the edge of your seat. The latest update promises to bring a whole array of changes. We've got a new hero, more than 50 new perks, and a whole lot more coming with the new season.In this article, we will explore the OW2 Season 18 release countdown for all platforms. Read below to know more.Overwatch 2 Season 18 release date and time for all regionsOverwatch 2 Season 18 will see a synchronized launch across all platforms on August 26, 2025, at 11 am PT/ 6 pm UTC/ 11:30 pm IST. There will be no downtime, as players do have the option to preload the entire seasonal content prior to the official season launch.Here is a detailed list of the OW2 Season 18 update release date and time for all regions:Time ZoneDate and timePacific Time (PT)August 26, 2025, at 11 amMountain Time (MT)August 26, 2025, at 12 amCentral Time (CT)August 26, 2025, at 1 pmEastern Time (ET)August 26, 2025, at 2 pmGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)August 26, 2025, at 6 pmEastern European Time (EET)August 26, 2025, at 8 pmMoscow Standard Time (MSK)August 26, 2025, at 9 pmIndian Standard Time (IST)August 26, 2025, at 11:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST)August 27, 2025, at 2 amJapan Standard Time (JST)August 27, 2025, at 3 amAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)August 27, 2025, at 4 amNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST)August 27, 2025, at 6 amRead more: New Sojourn Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 revealed: Everything we knowWith the debut of the latest season, players can finally get their hands on the brand-new Support hero, Wuyang. Alongside him, we also have a plethora of hero perk updates, all of which will shake up the meta and call for some interesting strategies in the game.Stadium, the experimental competitive game mode introduced in Season 17, is finally being released as a Quick-Play mode. Furthermore, a range of hero updates is also being incorporated exclusively for Stadium to improve the gameplay experience and the competitive integrity of this game mode.That's everything that you need to know about the Overwatch 2 Season 18 release countdown for all platforms.If this article was to your liking, you can check out some of our other related content below:OW2 Season 18 will feature new Cassidy Mythic weapon skinOW2 Season 18 preload: Start date, size, and moreWhat is Hero Skill Rating in Overwatch 2?How to master Wuyang in Overwatch 2