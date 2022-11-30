Overwatch 2 will receive its Season 2 update on December 6, which will introduce several new balancing changes to multiple heroes across the board in an attempt to balance the roster for competitive gameplay. Fans can expect multiple detailed changes to be coming for each of the heroes but more major for a select few that have snatched the spotlight as one of the most lethal heroes.

The pre-update official announcements hint at changes coming for heroes that have proven to be superior in higher ranks while other players struggle to excel with it in other ranks due to inept mechanical skills. The heroes who will be hit with the hardest balancing changes are going to be Sojourn and Doomfist in different ways.

Fans can continue to read the discussion below to find a detailed discussion on the changes that the community can expect in the upcoming Overwatch 2 season.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 expected hero changes

The launch of Overwatch 2 quickly established its roots in the esports scene and its popularity skyrocketed as players from across the world started flooding the servers. Blizzard Entertainment’s newest title took a new top spot in the hero-shooter genre list of games along with the release of new content with a fresh Season and a Battle Pass.

After gauging the proper metrics and taking player feedback into account, the publisher has decided to tread the path of balancing heroes to fine-tune the scales for a fair gaming experience for the entire player base.

Overwatch 2 hero changes

With Sojourn and Doomfist being directly in the crosshairs of the developers, the second season will offer a lot and the hero changes will be one of them

Players have shared their views on the extremely lethal ability of the Sojourn, which can tear through the most fragile heroes and pack the capacity to one-shot at any range. Developers have taken note of this and will be introducing some type of damage drop-off for her Railgun as it runs rampant in higher-ranking lobbies.

Doomfist is a promising character in the Tank category of Overwatch 2 but has been shunned by almost the entire player base as he lacks the proper ability output to become a worthy support character. Developers might buff some of his abilities to solidify his position as a front-liner who can take up space and threaten advancing enemies.

The official post also cites how fans can expect similar changes to be introduced to other heroes like Ana, Bastion, Junker Queen, Kiriko, Mercy, and Symmetra as and when the Season 2 update goes live for Overwatch 2.

The competitive skill gap has widened in a small amount of time and remains an expected constant as Overwatch 2 contains a large portion of seasoned players and also a chunk of new ones.

This is a perfect representation of what a good player can achieve with an average hero, while a green and learning player might struggle even with the strongest heroes.

The disparity is important to push players to become better. However, it is also important to not become unachievable, which is why such hero balance changes are required to provide the other players with a fair chance to compete.

This concludes with all the expected changes that are coming with the release of Overwatch 2’s Season 2. They cannot be confirmed as there has been no official announcement of the details from the publisher's end. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates as we follow all the stories around Blizzard's hero-shooter closely.

