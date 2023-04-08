Overwatch 2 Season 4 general changes: Stranded Spawn System, matchmaking, and more

Blizzard Entertainment’s popular first-person shooter (FPS) title, Overwatch 2, is inching towards its fourth season of gameplay. The arrival of this new patch brings with it a brand new hero and some significant changes in the game's mechanics. The latest update introduces a fair number of bug fixes, substantial changes to a few heroes, and technical changes to certain maps.

The upcoming season will officially be released in the middle of the month of April. As such, the latest patch will introduce a new system known as Stranded Spawn and make specific changes to matchmaking which, according to the developers, will greatly improve matchmaking quality. Certain quality-of-life (QoL) changes will be released with the new Overwatch 2 update as well.

Overwatch 2 Season 4 patch overview

New Support Hero, Lifeweaver

Space Opera Battle Pass

Mythic Galactic Emperor Sigma

As such, the major addition brought into the game in Season 4 is the newest Support character, Lifeweaver, a Thai hero who's fondly known as Bua (meaning lotus flower). Additionally, the patch has introduced an upgraded competitive points system, Stranded Spawn mechanics, certain Hero nerfs and buffs, as well as some QoL changes.

A handful of bug fixes, for issues like the Hero Options becoming unresponsive if modified during the respawn period, were also included. Finally, lighting updates for various maps and the ability to employ projectile effects in the workshop accompany these major additions in Overwatch 2's latest update.

General changes in Season 4 of Overwatch 2: Stranded Spawn System, matchmaking, and more

Spawn rooms will now remain partially active for 7 more seconds. The doors will remain locked, the healing field will remain active, and you can teleport to the new spawn room!



Season 4 begins with a few major changes in the way that the game's played, specifically with the addition of the Stranded Spawn system that has been announced. Simply put, this system allows players who respawn right as an objective is either lost or captured to regroup with their team faster.

Previously, spawn rooms spawned players adjacent to the new objective, making it difficult for them to rejoin the fight as quickly as possible. With the new system, a spawn room will remain partially active for seven additional seconds, even after an objective is captured or lost.

While players won't be able to change heroes in these spawn rooms, some new features have been added to these locations. In the ‘stranded spawns,’ entrances will be blocked to the opposition, and the location's healing field will remain active. Using the Interact key will instantly teleport the player to the new active spawn room.

Interestingly, matchmaking has received a minor but crucial change. Fans backfilling in the Unranked mode will automatically be prioritized in finding other players in similar skill levels to the other current participants of the match.

Being a minor optimization for larger groups, as stated in the patch notes, the updated game will provide improved matchmaking quality for everyone involved. New players who have to win fifty Quick Play matches before being allowed to queue for Competitive Play will now find it slightly easier to earn those victories.

As for quality-of-life changes, Overwatch 2 has added a setting to select custom colors for different elements of the HUD. This includes changing the colors for health, armor, shields, and overhealth in health bars. Furthermore, the developers have implemented an improved preview system for players to inspect their new color settings for different backgrounds.

Overwatch 2 Season 4 release date

Learn more about Season 4:



The latest season and all of the changes mentioned above will officially be rolled out to players across the world on April 11. Fans can then try out the newest hero and enjoy interesting content in the latest Battle Pass, along with experiencing all of these general changes that Overwatch 2 will be implementing.

