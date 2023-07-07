Top 5 Overwatch 2 team compositions for Roadhog

Winning is essential in any FPS game. It requires a lot of dedication and the right team composition. Blizzard Entertainment made Overwatch 2 a 5v5 free-to-play FPS with a single Tank meta. When talking about a reliable solo Tank that can lead your team to victory, Roadhog definitely comes to mind. However, the hero is one of the hardest Tanks to use in the title.

Roadhog is a self-sustainable Tank. His kit doesn’t include a shield but has a massive health pool to absorb any upcoming projectiles. His ultimate, Whole Hog, can create mayhem on the battlefield within a short span. This article ranks the best squad combinations that work well for this former Enforcer.

Ranking the best Roadhog team compositions in Overwatch 2

5) Roadhog + Mei + Reaper + Mercy + Brigitte

Tank: Roadhog

DPS: Mei + Reaper

Support: Mercy + Brigitte

This Overwatch 2 composition works well on defense, but if your squad can play it properly, it also benefits on attack rounds.

Reaper and Mei make quite a good team if your squad wants to hold an area efficiently. When an adversary is hooked by Roadhog, they become temporarily immobile and are vulnerable to damage from Reaper. Mei can slow down her enemies with her frozen abilities, making them an easier target for Roadhog.

Mercy and Brigitte are the perfect match for this composition. In a team fight, Reaper and Brigitte can play behind Roadhog, which gives all three of them plenty of opportunities to heal because they perform well in close quarters. Mercy can focus on both the DPS, but she can also heal Roadhog alongside other teammates.

4) Roadhog + Soldier76 + Tracer + Ana + Moira

Team comp with Roadhog, Soldier76, Tracer, Ana, and Moira (Image via Sportskeeda/Blizzard)

Tank: Roadhog

DPS: Soldier76 + Tracer

Support: Ana + Moira

This Overwatch 2 lineup has two of the most sustainable heroes in the DPS roster. Soldier76 can heal himself without being dependent on his fellow healers, and Tracer’s kit allows her to restore her health at any point.

Soldier 76 can deal colossal damage with his gun. When Roadhog captures an enemy, they become vulnerable for a short while. This is when Soldier76 can unleash his Helix rockets to deal more damage.

Tracer is perfect for this combination, as she can finish all the low-health enemies devastated by Soldier76’s massive damage output. Her Blink ability allows her to poke enemies by getting on their backline in a blink of an eye.

Meanwhile, Ana can use her Biotic grenade and Biotic rifle to heal Roadhog from a distance. Moira can help by providing a healing orb that will benefit the whole squad at a mid-range distance.

3) Roadhog + Cassidy + Pharah + Mercy + Lifeweaver

Team comp with Roadhog, Cassidy, Pharah, Mercy, and Lifeweaver (Image via Sportskeeda/Blizzard)

Tank: Roadhog

DPS: Cassidy + Pharah

Support: Mercy + Lifeweaver

This team composition is one of the most balanced lineups in Overwatch 2 for Roadhog players. It has ground support from a bounty hunter Cassidy and aerial support from Pharah. The partnership between these DPS characters can easily turn the tide of a match in your team’s favor.

Cassidy’s Peacekeeper is one of the deadliest weapons in Overwatch 2. With its help, the hero can deal a huge amount of damage to adversaries. On the other hand, Pharah can cause a nuisance on the battlefield by using her rockets from above.

It’s easier for Cassidy to throw grenades at foes and confirm kills after Roadhog hooks them and pulls them toward him. As the cherry on top, Pharah can use her hover jet to distract enemies on the ground, while Roadhog and Cassidy can cause havoc.

Mercy can be airborne with Pharah, while Lifeweaver can act as a main healer for the team. Additionally, he can pull his allies back if things go out of hand during an intense fight.

2) Roadhog+ Genji + Hanzo + Kiriko + Mercy

Team comp with Roadhog, Hanzo, Genji, Mercy, and Kiriko (Image via Sportskeeda/Blizzard)

Tank: Roadhog

DPS: Genji + Hanzo

Support: Kiriko + Mercy

If you want an aggressive lineup in Overwatch 2, this team composition is for you. The Shimada brothers make quite a deadly DPS duo. Hanzo can one-shot enemies with his arrows, while Genji can slash them with his blade.

Since Hanzo can one-shot players from a considerable distance, he can attack any DPS or Support characters while hiding behind Roadhog. He can use his arrows to disclose the adversary's position for the benefit of his squad. Genji can sneak behind the enemy’s back and annoy them with his shurikens, while Hanzo can deal a ton of damage from the front.

Apart from canceling all the negative effects on the team with Kiriko’s Suzu, the combination of her own and Roadhog's ultimates has proven to be game-changing.

Lastly, Mercy can offer a damage boost and heal Hanzo and Genji simultaneously, while Kiriko can act as a primary healer.

1) Roadhog+ Reaper + Sombra + Ana + Kiriko

Team comp with Roadhog, Reaper, Sombra, Ana, and Kiriko (Image via Sportskeeda/Blizzard)

Tank: Roadhog

DPS: Reaper + Sombra

Support: Ana + Kiriko

This lineup is amazing, but you have to be careful as it may be vulnerable to aerial attacks. This team composition consists of two of the sharpest and most efficient flankers in Overwatch 2. Reaper and Sombra can work well in close-range and mid-range combat alongside Roadhog.

Reaper can use his teleport and Wraith form to get into enemies' backlines and create chaos. When Sombra’s and Roahog’s ultimates are combined, your team can easily seize control of the region.

Ana and Kiriko are the best Supports available in Overwatch 2, and they complete this team composition. As Roadhog has a massive hitbox, it is easy for Ana to heal him from a long distance. Meanwhile, Kiriko can nullify any negative effects on Roadhog and his teammates with the help of her Suzu.

