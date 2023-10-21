Overwatch 2 Trials of Sanctuary co-op mission guide on Legendary difficulty

Overwatch 2's new Trials of Sanctuary mission has you itching for a legendary mode challenge? Say goodbye to risky moves and hello to the "Hero of the Light" title.

Legendary difficulty sounds intimidating, but there's no need to stress as this article will cut through the complexity and make it crystal clear. This guide will help seasoned and casual players navigate Overwatch 2's Trials of Sanctuary like a professional.

Overwatch 2 Trials of Sanctuary on Legendary mode

Team composition

The first and foremost step is building your team. In Trials of Sanctuary, your squad's makeup is vital. You've got the choices Reinhardt, Zarya, Pharah, Sombra, Illari, and Lifeweaver.

Now, while it might be tempting to go all-in with DPS heroes, especially on legendary mode, it's not the safest bet. For a smoother ride, consider going with Reinhardt, Zarya, and Lifeweaver.

The staircase strategy

The game-changer here is the "staircase strategy." This slick move can turn even the toughest bosses, including the dreaded Orisa, into a piece of cake. Find a handy staircase, and that's your key to success. It cuts the risks and makes boss control a breeze.

With your squad holding the staircase, you're good to go. Most of the time, the enemies won't even think about coming from the other side. Minions won't be an issue, as they'll get wiped out in the bottleneck.

The ranged minions trying to snipe you from afar are easy pickings. There's just one catch: when a Shaman shows up, deal with it quickly, as it won't follow you around like other bosses in Overwatch 2.

The role of Zarya

Zarya is your MVP in this strategy. Her right-click energy ball can be aimed just right to bounce off bosses and keep them at a safe distance. This game plan keeps the bosses at bay while you dish out damage in Overwatch 2.

Handling specific bosses

For bosses like Wrecking Ball, use the bridge and work that staircase. As for Roadhog, find cover when he's in ultimate mode. Keep an eye on those mini-bosses as well; timing is everything to avoid a double-trouble situation. This strategy's a winner against all sorts of bosses in Overwatch 2.

Loot Goblin and the final boss

If you run into a Loot Goblin, forget the staircase. Focus on taking out the Goblin to grab some sweet abilities that'll come in handy when you return. When it's time to face the final boss, watch her moves and adapt. She might roam a bit, but she'll eventually show up in a room where you can handle her comfortably.

Legendary difficulty in Trials of Sanctuary might seem like a tough nut to crack, but with the right team and the staircase strategy, you're all set for success. Make the most of your heroes' unique skills, mow down waves of enemies like a professional, and make sure you revive your teammates with backup.

Be ready to adjust your tactics for different boss fights. Follow this guide, and you're on track to conquer Overwatch 2's co-op mission with style on Legendary difficulty. Now, go out there and tackle the PvE mode. Team up and go earn your Hero of the Light title.