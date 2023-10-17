Overwatch 2 Trials of Sanctuary co-op mission guide on Normal difficulty

Alongside the release of Overwatch 2 Season 7: Rise of Darkness, the developers have blessed us with replayable PvE content named “Trials of Sanctuary” as part of the Halloween Terror 2023 Event. This free-to-play game mode is the major attraction among all the arcade events introduced in Season 7.

The story starts with Inarius explaining how a dungeon appeared in the shadow of an ancient cathedral on the night of prophecy. The ancient cathedral is located on the Eichenwalde map of Germany. She is inviting the Heroes of the Light to overcome the unholy abominations.

This four-player co-op game mode has become incredibly popular, much like earlier PvE content. It features the classic four difficulty modes: Normal, Hard, Expert, and Legendary. The campaign contains Heroes like Reinhardt, Zarya, Sombra, Pharah, Lifeweaver, and Illari.

The Diablo series served as the inspiration for the majority of the Hero outfits. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the guide on completing the Trails of Sanctuary co-op mission on Normal Difficulty.

How to get past each phase in Overwatch 2 Trials of Sanctuary co-op mission on Normal difficulty

Slaying Demons (Phase 1)

All the players will spawn in a room, after which they must enter a dungeon by pressing “F” to start the mission. The steps are quite straightforward in the mission’s initial phase. Players must beat 75 unholy enemies to summon the first boss, The Butcher.

Before starting the mission, it is advised that players gather some extra stats by collecting cubes from chests, some of which increase stats like movement speed, attack speed, and health.

Being a normal difficulty mission, killing these enemies will be rather simple. However, it can get a little trickier as players face either Fortified Demons, Shielded Demons, or Frozen Demons on a random basis. Players must collect the golden healing potions from the ground to replenish their health.

Defeating the Fortified Demons is easy, as these are Orisa with a massive health pool. She will use Ice walls to block players, but it won't have an impact as this is in normal difficulty. But defeating the Shielded and Frozen Demons is hard because of their abilities. To defeat the Shielded Demons, players must enter their shield (resembles Winston Shield) and take close combat fights to eliminate the threat.

On the other hand, Frozen Demons can use a Blizzard-like ability to slow down players, but it doesn’t freeze them. Pharah and Sombra players are pretty useful in these scenarios. Since they can maintain a distance and use their abilities from a certain distance, they can cause significant damage to it.

Defeating the Butcher

Facing Butcher in Trails of Sanctuary game mode (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Upon completing the first phase, the Butcher will enter the arena. The boss is nothing but a Roadhog with a massive health pool. Players must be careful of the Butcher’s hook as it can easily knock low-health players. He’ll be nano-boosted after a specific interval over the entire course of action.

Sombra players can use their Virus to damage Butcher gradually. On the other hand, she can hack him to cancel his self-healing ability to make this task a cakewalk for your team. Other players like Pharah, Reinhardt, and Zarya can do their jobs and proceed to the next task in this mission of Overwatch 2.

Slaying Demons (Phase 2)

This is the second phase of the co-op mode in Overwatch 2. Players must kill at least 100 demons to proceed to the next boss, the Azmodan Wrecking Ball. In between the ongoing phase, they’ll get introduced to a new threat named Shaman, an evil form of Ramattra. Some Shamans will use shields, whereas some won't.

Heroes like Lifeweaver, Pharah, and Illari can get into the higher grounds and give chip damage to the enemies to easily clear this phase. Additionally, before entering the next phase, players can attack Loot Goblin, who are like Junkrats, for more cubes and loots.

Defeating Azmodan Wrecking Ball

Defeating Lord of the Sin, Azmodan Wrecking Ball, can be hard. After transforming into its ball, it will spread lava like Torbjorn’s ultimate. Close-combat heroes like Zarya or Reinhardt must be careful since the lava will drastically reduce their health. Sombra, Lifeweaver, or Pharah players can stay away from the Wrecking Ball and use their abilities to deal damage from a distance and finish the phase quickly.

Slaying Demons (Phase 3)

After killing Azmodan, players will enter the last phase of demon slaying before encountering Lilith Moira. In this phase, players must slay 200 enemies. Players will encounter multiple Demons like Frozen Demons, Shielded Demons, Fortified Demons, Shamans, and Loot Goblins. Many of these enemies will drop stat-increasing cubes, which will help players clear this phase quickly.

Defeating Lilith Moira

The final part of this co-op mode is defeating the mother of Sanctuary, Lilith Moira. In this part, all the demons from different phases will immediately appear to protect Moira. Players have to face regular Demons, Fortified Demons, and Frozen Demons, along with Lilith Moira. Moira will use her Damage Orb and Fade to run away from the team.

Every player must focus on the Demons first, as it’ll be easier to face Lilith Moira as a team rather than focusing on her individually. After her death, the quest will be completed, and players will gain XP and certain cosmetics in Overwatch 2.

Tips for all the Heroes available in Overwatch 2 Trails of Sanctuary co-op mission on Normal difficulty

Through the whole set, of course, every Hero will receive certain perks for their primary weapons whenever they defeat a boss. So, players should read those perks and use them accordingly. Here's a general guide on how players should approach the enemies as these particular characters and fight these unholy abominations.

Reinhardt

The most picked Tank Hero for the Trials of Sanctuary game mode is the German Crusader Reinhardt. His enormous shield protects his team from upcoming projectiles. In between the mission, players of this hero will have the chance to pick hammers with multiple perks. Using those perks, they can create chaos in the arena. He can act as the team's primary damage dealer in this Overwatch 2 game mode.

Zarya

Zarya can be a worthy choice for this Overwatch 2 game mode due to her many game-saving abilities. She can provide Projected barriers to any teammate to escape intense situations. Her Particle barriers will soak an immense amount of damage that’ll help melt any mini demons or bosses. After getting a certain perk, they can use their super jump, which they have to use carefully to get out of congested situations.

Sombra

After getting a massive buff from the Overwatch 2 developers recently, she is a must-pick Hero among the DPS section in this co-op mode. Her ability to hack enemies is handy at certain points. Despite not being the primary damage dealer, her new ability, Virus, can deal massive damage to the bosses.

Pharah

Due to the availability of multiple higher grounds, Pharah can be a good option in a four-man composition of Overwatch 2. Pharah players can stay airborne, sometimes go beyond the enemy's sight, and deal sufficient damage to help their team. They must know the higher ground thoroughly to take cover.

Her ultimate is very effective in eliminating a swarm of mini demons. On the other hand, she can easily eliminate bosses without getting any damage from them by getting into close range.

Illari

Illari is the latest Support roster of Overwatch 2. As the castle in Eichenwalde contains multiple walls, her Healing Pylon will come in handy in tough situations. She can use her Outburst to get into higher spots of the castle and knock back an enemy horde. She can act as the team's secondary DPS, as her Solar Rifle is quite deadly.

Lifeweaver

Lifeweaver is a must-pick Support for this free-to-play co-op mode in Overwatch 2. It’ll be easier for him to use his abilities to the fullest because of the numerous higher spots available throughout the map layout. He can use his Petal platform to lift his teammates to higher grounds to get a better sight of the field and plan accordingly. Furthermore, he can use his Life Grip to pull a teammate by his side.

If players follow this mission guide for Trials of Sanctuary in Overwatch 2, the completion of the quest will be an easier task.

