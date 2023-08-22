Overwatch 2: Underworld King's Row "Death From Above" co-op mission completion guide on normal difficulty

Overwatch 2 gained a new PvE mode alongside the release of Season 6, "Invasion," allowing its fanbase to queue up for specific co-op missions. The second part of the Underworld King's Row co-op mission is finally live. Owing to the excitement and thrill induced by its predecessor, players were eagerly waiting for this free task

They get to start the campaign with a handful of Hero options, such as Reinhardt, D.Va, Soldier: 76, Genji, Brigitte, and Mercy. Players can choose only Tank and one Support character to move on to the next step. Like the first mission, it also ranges between four modes of difficulties, with Legendary being the most challenging and Normal being the easiest.

This guide will help players conquer the second part of this mission in normal difficulty mode.

Getting past each phase in Overwatch 2 Underworld King's Row "Death From Above" co-op mission on normal difficulty

Reaching TS-1

After spawning in an underground tunnel, getting to the TS-1 robot fixing site is simple. Players must kill all the adversaries in their vicinity, dodge the missile strikes coming from the sky, and advance as quickly as possible toward the next stage.

This phase will be completed swiftly by charging with Reinhardt and the insane damage output from Soldier: 76.

Rebooting TS-1

The main objective of this part is to fix the robot and go along with it inside the Terminal. Like the first one, players need to fetch batteries from different places on the map and start the three-stage repairing process of the TS-1 Robot.

The first two stages are easy since players got the most mobile characters in-game, like Genji, D.Va, and Soldier: 76. Because of their erratic movement and mobility, those two would be the most suitable pick to hunt for the batteries. In the meantime, D.Va or Reinhardt can use their abilities, such as Defense Matrix or Shield, to protect the area, and Mercy or Brigitte will be there to heal them.

The third stage is the most challenging in the whole rebooting phase. Soldier: 76 and Genji players must save their ultimate to punish enemies like Breachers, Elite Jumpjets, Stalkers, etc. Both of them can quickly shred those robots with their ultimates.

Moreover, they have to take care of all the missile strikes from above as they can down a low-health enemy, which will disturb the rhythm of the mission. Reinhardt's Shatter Strike can also be helpful in tight scenarios where some Stalkers aim for specific characters or the rebooting site. After all the hassle, the TS-1 robot will finally be fixed and head toward the Underworld.

The Terminal and the Underworld

Players must enter the depths of the Underworld and hack the Terminal to complete the whole mission. This will be the most challenging part of this endeavor. One must be careful with their ability usage even in normal difficulty mode.

Even though TS-1 will engage with them on their journey toward the Terminal, players must remember it can be destroyed. So, Reinhardt users must guard the robot by providing a shield while progressing through the Underworld. Furthermore, if players choose D.Va, they must use their Defense Matrix carefully and capture any projectiles from the adversaries.

On the way to the hacking site, they will meet an Artillery-type Null Sector Robot, which must be eliminated. Otherwise, they can create chaos during the battles with other bots. With the hacking process initialized, players must stay inside the zone as long as possible, as it will significantly speed up the process. Since the composition is filled with mobile characters, anybody can take the lead to inflict damage outside the zone and come back inside.

Once the hack has been initiated, players have to face a relentless horde of Null Sector Bots that will create a nuisance during the hacking process, along with a combo of A-7000 Wargod Ana and Null Sector Orisa. Reinhardt's Shatter or D.Va's ultimate will be the key to winning this battle. Mercy users must save their maximum to avoid this ordeal during the fight.

Having said that, after the duo's arrival, players must focus on Ana as she is the source of healing. Once eliminated, it'll be a cakewalk to kill the Orisa. A lot rests on the Mercy or Brigitte enthusiast in this utter chaos, as they must provide ample healing to keep their teammates alive.

Soldier: 76 and Genji must work together to deal with damage in every aspect, while Mercy or Brigitte must provide the proper amount of support. By following the above steps, one can easily conquer the robots and succeed in the normal Difficulty of Overwatch 2 Underworld King's Row "Death From Above" co-op mission.

Tips for all Heroes available in Overwatch 2 Underworld King's Row "Death from Above" co-op mission on normal difficulty

D.Va

D.Va in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This Korean video gamer is one of the Tank heroes available to complete this co-op mission of Overwatch 2. A large health pool helps D.Va endure most damage input and distract the hordes. Players must use her Defense Matrix efficiently, as it can nullify all incoming projectiles. She can also act as one of the battery carriers for her team due to her excellent mobility.

Reinhardt

Reinhardt in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Reinhardt players can take two kinds of approaches in this co-op mission in Overwatch 2. Either they can charge toward the enemies and hammer them and rely on the healing input from his support, or keep him in the backline and use his shield to help the team from taking any critical damage. Due to his large health pool and enormous shield, he can stay behind and protect the repair facility.

Genji

Genji in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In the following composition, Genji acts as one of the battery carriers. Players must be careful with their movement due to his low-health pool. It'll be slightly arduous for the Null Sector robots to kill him due to his erratic movement.

He can slice through enemies or deflect projectiles while Soldier: 76 and the Tank player shred the opposition from the backline.

Soldier: 76

Soldier: 76 in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

With the recent buff in the mid-season patch of Season 5, Soldier: 76 became a lethal damage Hero in Overwatch 2. Players can stay in the backline with him and inflict huge damage. His self-sustainability will help other Supports to focus more on the other Heroes. He is the perfect fit for carrying batteries to the repair facility due to his mobility.

Mercy

Mercy in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Mercy is the leading and only healer in this composition of Overwatch 2. Players need to work on their survivability due to her fragility. The main objective is to keep all her teammates remain alive and healthy. To ensure the damage input meter is always high, she needs to damage boost Soldier: 76 or Genji.

Due to her ability to Resurrect, she can revive her teammates faster than usual. It is advisable to save her ultimate to avoid the battlefield during the chaotic fight, and it'll be easier for her to resurrect teammates mid-air with her ultimate on.

Brigitte

Brigitte in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Brigitte is another option from the Hero list as support in the co-op mission of Overwatch 2. Playing her can be tricky due to her distinct characteristics. The more players will fight with Brigitte, the more her teammates will be healed.

Her ultimate will imbue her teammates with extra health, which will help them to escape any tricky situations. On the other hand, her extensive shield can stun enemies for a couple of seconds, which will allow Soldier: 76 or Genji to finish them off.

For more Overwatch 2-related guides, stay tuned on the page of Sportskeeda.