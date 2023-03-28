5 best Overwatch 2 heroes to duo with Brigitte

Blizzard Entertainment’s resident 5v5 First Person Shooter (FPS), Overwatch 2, has three hero classes: Damage, Tank, and Support. While often considered the healer class, Supports in Overwatch 2, play a more important role than just healing. The entire class has their kits designed not just to heal, but also to assist the team in making plays.

Brigitte, the daughter of Torbjorn, is one of the eight Support heroes in Overwatch 2's roster. Although often overlooked, Brigitte holds a very niche but essential spot in the game. Players frequently judge her as weak based on her stats on the scoreboard. However, Brigitte shines in supporting the team and keeping them alive in situations where other heroes might struggle.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 heroes to duo with Brigitte in Overwatch 2: Reinhardt, Sigma, Ashe, and more

Brigitte is a great Support hero to pick in Overwatch 2. She can fling Repair Packs to heal teammates. Inspire, Brigitte’s passive, is triggered whenever she deals damage with her Rocket Flail, healing anyone in her AoE. Her utility is best used whenever she can fight against a dive composition while her own team has a brawl-buster composition.

Although Brigitte can’t dish out as much healing as Ana or Baptiste, she excels at survivability. Brigitte's kit works best against heroes like Winston, Genji, and Tracer who pose a threat to the team’s other Support. With the right positioning, Brigitte can even function as a pseudo-tank. She can protect herself with her Barrier Shield and help her squad by clearing any diving heroes with Whip Shot.

Brigitte's ultimate, Rally, is a versatile ability that can be used in both aggressive and defensive situations. When activated, it grants Brigitte and her allies a brief speed boost and provides them with a significant amount of armor. This can be especially useful in team fights where multiple heroes are taking damage, allowing Brigitte and her allies to survive and turn the fight in their favor.

With that said, here are the top five picks that pair well with Brigitte:

1) Reinhardt

Brigitte and her godfather, Reinhardt, are a duo to be feared. Both shield-bearing titans express great synergy when on the battlefield. With Reinhardt's charge leading the brawl, Brigitte can follow behind by swinging her Rocket Flail, providing healing as well as supplementing damage in the team fight.

Their synergy is best expressed when Brigitte uses her ultimate, Rally. They become a formidable pair, bashing through the entire team with the Overheal and Speed Boost provided by the ultimate.

2) Sigma

A lack of mobility can often feel like a hindrance in a fast-paced game like Overwatch 2. However, Sigma and Brigitte make a powerful team precisely because of their lack of speed. Both heroes have a defensive playstyle, with Sigma’s Experimental Barrier providing a protective shield for the team while Brigitte uses her Rocket Flail to deal damage and support her allies.

The duo requires a high level of teamwork and coordination, punishing anyone who tries to dive or attack them. The defensive potential of Brigitte's Rally ultimate is fully realized when paired with Sigma's shielding abilities. With the added Overheal and Speed Boost, the team can withstand even the most coordinated attacks and come out on top.

3) Ashe

Ashe being a mid-to-long-range hero might often find herself being heckled by the enemy. Tracer and Genji are her greatest counters in Overwatch 2. Her ability to eliminate these pesky heroes is quite difficult from close range and, that is where Brigitte shines.

Brigitte’s entire kit revolves around fending off such hecklers. With Whip Shot, Brigitte has the ability to knock off anyone who tries to flank and harm Ashe. Her constant healing from Inspire and Repair Packs helps Ashe keep her health up and do her part. While Rally isn’t the strongest with Ashe’s playstyle, a niche way to use it is to pair it with B.O.B. to destroy the enemy team.

4) Mei

The synergy between Mei and Brigitte is very dependent on the composition of the enemy team in Overwatch 2. Mei’s kit allows her to single out enemies and often get easy eliminations by using her Ice Wall. Their teamwork shines when both of them have an aggressive playstyle trying to isolate targets.

Brigitte’s Inspire and Repair Packs, paired with Mei’s Endothermic Blaster have such a strong synergy that it's possible to simply dominate the entire team. Furthermore, Brigitte’s Whip Shot plays a huge role in protecting Mei whenever her Cryo-Freeze is on cooldown.

5) Ana

Ana and Brigitte’s Support combo in Overwatch 2 is terrifying to deal with. With Ana feeding the bulk of healing from a safe distance with her Biotic Rifle, Brigitte can hang around in the center of the team, poking at enemies to invoke her passive, Inspire.

Brig allows Ana to freely heal her teammates without worrying about any flankers. With Rocket Flail and Whip Shot, Brigitte’s primary goal is often to make sure Ana is healthy on the battlefield, fending off any pesky flankers.

Ana can often chuck a Biotic Grenade whenever Brigitte uses her ultimate, Rally, to boost Inspire’s effect and make her ultimate all the more formidable. When played right, the duo can barely ever be picked off because of how they complement each other’s survivability.

Overwatch 2 with its 5v5 concept, is still new and fresh. With meta being ever-changing and evolving, there is always the possibility of straying away from it and trying for a new playstyle. Brigitte might be a niche pick with the current state of the game, but that doesn’t undermine her strengths and the potential she has.

Irrespective of how the meta affects present games, whenever the enemy team locks in a dive composition, Brigitte will most definitely shine. Her kit is designed to be very versatile and requires some knowledge of when to be aggressive and when to hold her ground. If you ever find a decent Brigitte in your game, you can try any of our five picks to ensure the game runs in your favor.

