Overwatch 2: Underworld King's Row co-op mission completion guide on Normal difficulty

Season 6 Invasion saw the introduction of the long-awaited co-op missions, for which the connoisseurs of Overwatch 2 were most excited. Some story missions are free-to-play, while some are paid. These missions are a great feature that deepens the lore and put the Heroes into the limelight. Among all the story missions, the Underworld game mode, which revolves around the part of King’s Row, is this season’s major attraction.

This free campaign starts with Omnic Iggy, the former lab technician, trying to restore communication with the available Heroes. She is informing them that they are surrounded by Null sector robots, and the Heroes must save them. The first step is to look for the tunnel and go to the TS-1 robot and reboot it.

This campaign contains only four Heroes: Torbjorn, Lucio, Tracer, and Winston. It further features four modes of difficulties, with Normal being the easiest and Legendary being the deadliest of them all. So, without further ado, let’s hop into the guide on how to complete Overwatch 2’s Underworld King’s Row co-op mission on Normal difficulty.

How to get past each phase in Overwatch 2 Underworld King's Row co-op mission on Normal difficulty

Reaching TS-1

The first phase of the mission (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As the difficulty setting is Normal, the beginning of this mission in Overwatch 2 will be a fairly straightforward task to achieve. Kill all the adversaries in your vicinity and advance as quickly as possible toward the next stage. This phase can be completed swiftly by diving into them with Winston and Lucio before they get the chance to do any significant damage.

Rebooting TS-1

The rebooting phase of the TS-1 robot (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This is the most exciting and a bit hard part of the entire mission. The TS-1 robot must be fixed and it needs numerous batteries to fully initialize. These steps must be accomplished while defending the repair facility from several enemy waves of the Null Sector.

The first two stages are comparatively easy, and you only require proper ability usage to prevent the enemies from damaging the repair station. Winston and Tracer would be the most suitable pick to hunt for the batteries across the map. In the meantime, Torbjorn and Lucio can guard the area.

The third stage will be slightly difficult as you’ll get to know about various enemies, such as Breachers, Chargers, and Stalkers, to create obstacles during the flow. This stage will be the perfect time for the players to use their ultimate abilities to get rid of those high-priority targets as soon as possible.

Due to the Normal difficulty, it shouldn't be a problem, but in case things go south, players can use the hiding station on the right of the TS-1 robot to revive their teammates. After the completion of the phase, they’ll trigger the next phase, and the story underway.

The Terminal and the Underworld

Getting into the Underworld in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In comparison to the previous stage, this one is rather simple. Terminal and the Underworld is the last and final stage after you and your teammates make the TS-1 robot operational. In order to complete the mission, you need to travel deep into the Underworld and hack the terminal.

However, players need to remember that the TS-1 can be wiped out. So, the Winston players can help the robot to progress through the terminal by providing a shield for brief moments.

After initiating the hacking process in this mission of Overwatch 2, try to stay inside the zone as long as possible since it drastically accelerates the process. Tracer and Winston players should mostly do the damage outside the zone, and quickly come back inside it, with the help of their abilities to trigger the process quickly.

In the final part of the process, the Null sector variant of Orisa and A-7000 Wargod Ana will spawn to wreak havoc during the process. Players are advised to target Ana first, as her healing and anti-healing abilities can create problems.

Orisa will be an easy opponent to defeat once Ana is wiped out from the scene. Following these processes will guarantee your success in the Normal difficulty of Overwatch 2 Underworld King’s Row co-op mission.

Tips for all the Heroes available in Overwatch 2 Underworld King’s Row co-op mission on Normal difficulty

Lucio

Playing as Lucio in the Underworld mission (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Since Lucio is the only healer in this composition, he must survive at all costs. Since the difficulty is Normal, it’ll be an easy task for him to do that. But in case he fails, players can collapse in an instant without his AoE healing.

Furthermore, use his Crossfade to switch to speed boost, as it’ll help the battery carriers reach the repair station quickly. He must also use his Soundwaves to knock back Slicers and Breachers to give any additional damage to the repair facility.

Torbjorn

Torbjorn is the main damage dealer for this composition of Overwatch 2. As it’s in normal difficulty, the positioning of his turrets won’t matter. But it is suggested to place them in areas with a variety of sightlines and adequate cover.

Make sure to be in a position where you can use your powerful ultimate to take out important adversaries like Chargers and Artileries within a blink of an eye.

Winston

Winston will emerge as the Hero who will take the most damage input for the sake of his team in Overwatch 2 and dive into the enemies to distract the hordes. His shields are always useful to protect his teammates from taking any critical damage or for reviving any teammates in a tight situation.

He can also act as one of the battery carriers for his team due to his mobility and huge chunk of health.

Tracer

Tracer will act as the primary battery transporter for her team alongside Winston in Overwatch 2. Due to her agility, she can quickly carry the small batteries to the repair station and install them. She is very fragile, thus you need to be careful while playing with her survivability.

A single slip-up might result in her unwanted demise. Being a Tracer player, you can focus on finishing or giving chip damage to enemies like Elite Jumjets, Stalkers, and Vultures, as it’ll be hard for them to target you due to your erratic movement.