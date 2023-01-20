Overwatch 2 is a comparatively new online multiplayer title with several playable characters called heroes. The game is nearing its third seasonal update and is expected to bring a brand-new hero.

The current state of Overwatch 2 is not entirely balanced, as the number of choices in each category is not the same. The heroes are situated in their respective categories concerning their abilities and the impact they can have in-game. As such, publishers are determined to level the playing field and expand the palette of heroes for the player base.

Overwatch 2 fans can expect new support heroes with "wild" mechanics

Activision introduced Overwatch 2 as a sequel to their hero-shooter title. The game quickly grew in popularity with its free-to-play tag and new in-game content. The publishers are determined to introduce new content with every seasonal update alongside various Limited Time Events (LTEs) like the “Battle for Olympus.”

Unfortunately, the upcoming Season 3 update will not release a new hero to the game. There are three basic hero categories in Overwatch 2 - Tank, Support, and Damage. The current disbalance in choices will be a factor that the developers will target to rectify in future updates.

What to expect in 2023

New heroes will be introduced to the game in Season 4 and Season 6. Fans and enthusiasts can expect the two upcoming characters to be members of the Support category. They will have vividly different mechanics that have never been featured in the game.

According to the developers, the team is currently trying to bring in these developments and hopefully add to the game’s lore. This is also a direct hint that the new heroes will feature a different set of ability kits that can interact uniquely with the rest of the team.

The team is also focused on introducing major balance changes as and when required to maintain a level playing ground. Following the recent hero changes, Blizzard Entertainment might leap and introduce significant changes in the game’s third seasonal update.

More on upcoming update

Jared Neuss @OhReallyJared @TheRealKitty103 @ValeOW2



I’ll keep it vague for now. @GW_Alec We have some updates coming in S3 that we’ll be talking about soon to help address the lack of choice in rewards.I’ll keep it vague for now. @TheRealKitty103 @ValeOW2 @GW_Alec We have some updates coming in S3 that we’ll be talking about soon to help address the lack of choice in rewards. I’ll keep it vague for now. 😁

With the upcoming seasonal update, the publisher will introduce key changes to the rewards system in Blizzard's latest hero-shooter. Alongside the new Battle Pass for Season 3, the game is also expected to receive a new map. The specifics of such details have not been announced yet, so we cannot be sure which game mode will benefit from the new map.

Considering the previous trends, players can expect Blizzard's upcoming Season 3 update to be live on February 7. However, this is not a fixed date officially announced and remained an estimate considering the current Battle Pass expiry.

The roadmap for Overwatch 2 in 2023 is exciting, even though we lack the exact details. Nevertheless, fans can expect detailed notes and official announcements from the publishers as the game nears its patch date. The game will feel a lot more balanced with the Support category’s expansion, as the developer team is already working on it.

This concludes with the latest details about the upcoming Support heroes in Overwatch 2. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and hero mastery guides.

Poll : 0 votes