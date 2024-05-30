OWCS Dallas Major FACEIT Showmatch: Players, teams, schedule, and more

The OWCS Major Showmatch is right around the corner as we’re approaching the first day of OWCS Dallas Major, at the heart of Texas. A total of 8 organizations namely, M80 Esports, Team Falcons, Spacestation, and others worldwide, are participating in this major Overwatch 2 tournament. Meanwhile, the Dallas Major organizers are hosting a FACEIT Showmatch featuring eight well-known content creators, and two special guests from the Dallas Major to lighten up the mood before intense semi-final matches.

The Overwatch 2 community will witness their favorite content creators facing each other on the center stage of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Ahead of the OWCS Dallas Major FACEIT Showmatch, this article will provide viewers with all the available information on schedule, teams, and exclusive drops.

Hydron, Jake, Jay3, and other content creators to lead OWCS Dallas Major Showmatch

In a recent X post from @FACEIT_OW, the Dallas major organizers have revealed details regarding the upcoming OWCS Dallas Major Showmatch. Both teams will feature some popular faces in the Overwatch 2 scene namely, Eskay, Emongg, Jay3, and other creators. Overwatch 2 fans are about to witness history as their favorite creators will face each other in a Major LAN tournament.

OWCS Major Showmatch: All teams

Let’s take a quick glimpse of the full roster participating in the OWCS Dallas Major Showmatch:

Team A

Isaiah "Hydron" Rodriguez

Rodriguez Jacob "JAKE" Lyon

Lyon Jonathan “Reinforce” Snowden

Snowden Evelyn "eskay" Hollis

Hollis TBA

Team B

Dante "Danteh" Cruz

Cruz Christopher "Jay3" Pavloff

Pavloff Jeff “Emongg” Anderson

Anderson Kevin "AVRL" Walker

Walker TBA

Each team has 4 members confirmed. However, there is no information available regarding the fifth member as it’ll be a surprise.

OWCS Major Showmatch: Where to watch and schedule

Overwatch 2 enthusiasts can watch the OWCS Major Showmatch on the official Twitch channel of Overwatch Esports on June 1, 2024, at 4 pm CT.

Furthermore, here are the additional timings for the OWCS Dallas Major Showmatch depending on your region:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 1, 2024, at 1:45 pm

June 1, 2024, at 1:45 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): June 1, 2024, at 2:45 pm

June 1, 2024, at 2:45 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): June 1, 2024, at 4:45 pm

June 1, 2024, at 4:45 pm British Summer Time (BST): June 1, 2024, at 4:45 pm

June 1, 2024, at 4:45 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 1, 2024, at 9:45 pm

June 1, 2024, at 9:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): June 2, 2024, at 2:15 am

June 2, 2024, at 2:15 am Japan Standard Time (JST): June 2, 2024, at 5:45 AM

Exclusive rewards in OWCS Dallas Major FACEIT Showmatch

To add to the excitement, players can get their hands on exclusive OWCS Major Showmatch rewards by tuning into the OW2 creators’ showmatch. The showmatch will take place right before the Lower bracket Match #1.

The rewards included:

OWCS FACEIT Echo Legendary Home skin

OWCS FACEIT Echo Legendary Away skin

Apart from these two exciting Echo skins, one lucky viewer can win up to 6950 FACEIT Points in their account. Meanwhile, players must remember that they need to connect their FACEIT and Twitch accounts with their Blizzard accounts.

