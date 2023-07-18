Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals Problem Solved and Shattered trophy complete walkthrough

Problem Solved and Shattered is one of the trophies that can be obtained in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. This is connected to another trophy in the game dubbed On Top of Things. In this part of the game, Olivia’s on a mission to tune the portal, and you must stop her from doing so. It’s not just her that you have to be mindful of since you’ll be meeting other characters too.

This trophy is not that difficult to achieve, and it won't take much time either.

Problem Solved and Shattered in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

Same as On Top of Things

It's connected to On Top of Things (Credits: Night School Studio)

As mentioned, the main goal in Problem Solved and Shattered, which is stopping Olivia from tuning the portal, is the same as that of On Top of Things.

You’ll come across a couple of teenagers - Violet and Charlie. These two characters will be pretty nosy about things, and they invite you to be hostile toward them. However, you should refrain from getting aggressive, and instead respond to them in a calm manner until they learn that you’re not a threat.

After making friends with them, Violet and Charlie will help you with your mission to stop Olivia from executing her plans. They will help by slowing down Olivia, and providing you with more time to get to the radio. If Olivia gets to where the radio is, it’s still not game over since you'll have an option to take it away from her.

You have to hit either the radio or Olivia four times before she tunes in to the right frequency. If you fail to do so, you'll need to head back to Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals’s main menu and try again.

Unlocking Problem Solved and Shattered

Time to choose. (Credits: Night School Studio)

After you have managed to thwart Olivia's plans (On Top of Things trophy unlocked), you'll have the option to either keep the radio or smash it. You have to choose the latter to unlock the Problem Solved and Shattered trophy in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. Doing so will pretty much block you from becoming friendly with Olivia.

Achieving 100% completion in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals will indeed be a handful. To unlock all the trophies (like the aforementioned Problem Solved and Shattered and the game’s other achievements), you'll need to finish the entire game at least three times.

Your first run will understandably be a lengthy one as you try to figure out the challenges in the game, and you will likely spend at least five to six hours before you finish a single run. However, subsequent attempts will require much less time.