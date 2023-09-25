Payday 3 stealth guide: How to complete Under the Surphaze mission

Payday 3 offers a short but immersive list of missions that can be played to rake in loads of cash to be used for more difficult heists. The Under the Surphaze mission is one on the list that can be completed with different strategies. It is a great way to experience this new heist-shooter title with the improved graphics and gameplay mechanics.

Payday 3 missions can involve multiple steps leading the player or the squad to the final goal. This can include picking the locks of doors that lead to restricted areas, taking hostages, eliminating guards, and even sniffing out hidden data like vault codes.

This article will provide you with the best way to complete Payday 3’s Under the Surphaze mission in stealth.

How to complete the Under the Surphaze Payday 3 heist in stealth?

Payday 3 is a unique game with a fresh perspective in the shooter genre as it puts the users in an antagonist role with the ability to create unthinkable chaos while completing missions. However, a skilled player will always prefer to complete the task with the least amount of footprint and noise to make a clean escape without casualties.

Enter the Surphaze

Here is a quick guide on how to get through this Payday 3 mission's first stage without any hiccups or unnecessary gunfights.

You can choose one of many entry points in this heist. Go to the sidewalk area and mask up while climbing the boxes into the stairwell.

You will need to cut open a window present near the stairs and enter inside.

Check the hallway for cameras, lockpick the first door to enter the secure room, and hack the phone present on the desk.

Scan the QR code after the guard leaves the patrol area.

Exhibition area

After gaining access to the main hall through the QR-secured door, you need to make your way into the objective area called Room E1. Here is how to play out the rest of the phase in complete stealth.

You must cross over from the Exhibition hall and enter the next secure room to scan the computer and search for the phone on the office desk.

You can find a hidden safe inside this room and crack it open for some extra loot. The safe also contains a USB drive that will be useful later in the mission.

Enter inside the break room in the E6 hallway and hack any phones inside.

You will need to navigate to the circle markers on the map to start disabling the floor security.

Take out the guard in the Security Room to allow you to move around freely. Hack the radio to not alert any guards on the floor. You will have access to cameras from this room.

Room E4, E6, and E7

You need to take a few steps before getting into the main objective area.

Get inside room E4, which has laser security, and turn off the circuit breaker present inside the room to your left.

You will find similar traps inside room E7 and a dedicated breaker to turn off the lasers.

Room E6 is a bit more complex and could take a bit longer to observe the pattern of the lasers and reach the breaker.

Getting through these hoops will help you unlock the display cases on the upper floor.

If you wish, you can now cut out the glass and take down the showcased art pieces from room E6. Deposit it in the van outside the art gallery from the rear exit.

Room E1

Now that you have gathered excess loot from different rooms, here is how to get into the Payday 3 objective area and hit the jackpot.

You will need to take the spiral stairs down and carefully navigate towards the marked spot.

You will find a console near the bar area that can be activated. Now, you can start disabling the security bars in the lower level.

Repeat the same process by standing on the circles to progress the disabling of security downstairs.

Enter through the vents present near the service stairs and rear exit point.

You will now have to scan the QR code of E1 and enter the area to complete the objective.

Cut through the glass and secure the Greg Jud painting present inside the room.

You can then use the exterior stairs from the roof to exit the Surphaze art gallery and secure the required loot.

True Ladette Painting

This is the last phase of this Payday 3 mission and needs extreme caution to maintain stealth.

You have to re-enter the building and find the spectrophotometer. This device can usually be found in the Security room on the upper floor.

After cutting out the glass case, place the device in front of the painting in room E4.

Once the device displays the authentic message, you can pick up the painting and move to your preferred exit route.

Now, regroup in the exfil area and wait out the timer to successfully end the mission.

Expand Tweet

Follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates and Payday 3 heist guides.