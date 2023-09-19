Payday 3 Telemetry settings explained

Upon booting the game, Payday 3 players are instantly greeted with a pop-up asking if they want to opt in for the game's telemetry program. This has indeed been a hot topic in the community, with debates often being about what this entire feature is supposed to mean, its benefits, and any repercussions players might face if they decide to enroll in the program.

Our guide will help players get a simple yet qualified understanding of Telemetry in Payday 3 and all the features and benefits it brings along. For a more in-depth explanation regarding the matter, read below.

What is Payday 3 Telemetry and should it be turned on?

In simple words, Telemetry settings allow the developers to get direct data from a player's weapon usage, builds, tools, and so on. It is an effective and efficient means for devs to get constant feedback with regard to all the variables in their game.

Payday 3 with Telemetry turned on

A player's choice for Telemetry is entirely personal. With the Telemetry setting turned on, developers will have access to every bit of information a player transmits during their time in the game, whether alone or with a party.

Ranging from weapon usage, loadouts, tools, mission statistics, and how things were carried out, every bit of data is handed to developers for collection and, if needed, to make necessary improvements with future updates. This essentially negates any privacy players might expect from the game and its social settings.

Payday 3 with Telemetry turned off

It might be quite ridiculous to assume that data collection will simply stop upon a player declining the Telemetry program within the game. Unlike opting into the program, this collection will be far more lenient and will not intrude upon all aspects of the game without the player's permission.

Naturally, a player will have an increased layer of protection from unwarranted data transfers and a better grasp of their privacy in-game. However, we must clarify that enabling or disabling this setting will not affect a player's performance within the game. No aspect of this program will alter gameplay or affect how the game runs in their system.

The Verdict: Keep Telemetry on

We urge players to opt in and enable the Telemetry program in Payday 3. From our knowledge, there is no excessive breach of one's privacy, and the primary data that is collected is centered around the game and its features. While it might seem trivial, every little bit of data collected helps developers receive accurate input from their player base and make necessary improvements and adjustments for the betterment of the game.

Payday 3 has seen incredible success since its open beta release, and with the final build going live on September 21, 2023, we are sure the game will continue to be a massive hit.

For more news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.