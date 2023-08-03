Will Payday 3 be on PS4 and Xbox One?

The highly acclaimed multiplayer action gaming series, Payday, is gearing up for the launch of its third installment, Payday 3. It is scheduled to be released on September 21, 2023. The title will be available exclusively on Xbox Game Pass from day one. However, dedicated fans of the previous Payday games, who are hooked on the thrill of heists and multiplayer action, now have a significant worry about whether it will also be accessible on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Previously, Publisher Deep launched Payday 2 on various platforms, including PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, and Linux. However, for its upcoming third installment, the publisher's focus is on delivering a more authentic multiplayer action experience. As a result, Payday 3 will be exclusively available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC — via both Steam and Epic Games.

Payday 3 closed beta test and more

Currently, Payday 3 is receiving significant praise from the gaming community. Players who participated in the closed beta test have expressed their joy for the gameplay elements. Several YouTubers have also shared their experiences by posting short gameplay content. The closed beta for Payday 3 is currently live, but it is exclusively available for Xbox and PC users.

Those who are eagerly awaiting the full release and want to experience the adrenaline-pumping heist gameplay early can participate by signing up for the closed beta. Xbox users can apply through the Xbox Insider Hub, while PC users can do so on Steam by clicking on "Request Access" at the top of the page. Detailed information about the closed beta registration process can be found on the official Payday 3 website.

Players selected for the closed beta will have the freedom to share their gameplay content without any restrictions. Upon completing the registration process, those chosen will receive a confirmation email. The closed beta commenced on August 2, 2023, and will run until August 7, 2023. So players must act quickly and register for the beta if they want to participate.

The closed beta not only benefits players by giving them early access to the game, but also presents an excellent opportunity for developers to gather valuable user feedback. This will enable them to make necessary improvements and enhance the overall experience for everyone in the final release.

When talking about the story, it is a sequel to the previous title. Following the events of Payday 2, the gang had chosen to distance itself from a life of crime. However, Dallas, Chains, Wolf, and Hoxton reunite to resurrect their notorious activities.

The upcoming game will emphasize weapon usage and strategic gameplay as players work together to execute heists successfully. The key to victory lies in effective teamwork and assigning specific roles to each member to achieve their collective goals.