Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) Spring 2023 Playoffs Day 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

With just six matches left to play in the PEL Playoffs Round 1, Team PAI (194) remains in top spot and stands eight points ahead of its closest rivals, Weibo Gaming. TJB moved up a place to third with 165 points after an emphatic run on Day 3. Four Angry Men sunk to fourth with 162 points following an underperforming run of four matches on April 1. Meanwhile, Tianba had a fabulous day, notching up 72 points in its last six games.

Three famous names, STE, The Chosen, and LGD finished in seventh, sixth, and eighth positions. Nova Esports' position in the rankings saw no major improvement as the team struggled to make an impact. It currently sits 11th with a total of 107 points.

Setting up a rhythm from the first game of Day 3, TJB obtained victory with 23 points and finished second in the overall rankings. STE and KONE competed brilliantly to collect 16 and 13 points respectively. Nova Esports yet again had a miserable opening, securing only two points.

It was Tianba who got momentum and earned the Chicken Dinner with 26 points in the second round. After several poor games, Nova Esports finally set up a sensational comeback to accumulate 16 points before getting eliminated by Weibo Gaming.

Four Angry Men, after two back-to-back failures, put in some fabulous performances to grab the Chicken Dinner with 18 points. Vision Esports, who failed to collect any points in the previous two matches, also presented a great show and earned 19 points.

Solidifying its position on the scoreboard, Tianba delivered another spectacular showcase, amassing 20 points in the fourth battle of the PEL Playoff Day 3. Meanwhile, Weibo Gaming demonstrated magnificent prowess to achieve 20 points as well.

Thunder Talk, playing passively, seized its first Chicken Dinner of the day with 15 points. After a number of poor performances, ACT competed wisely to gather 14 points.

The sixth game of the PEL Playoff Day 3 belonged to Weibo Gaming, the top performer in the Regular Season. The in-form unit claimed a total of 18 points, while KONE and TJB added 10 points each in their pockets.

