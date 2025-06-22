PEAK: Tadpole Scout reward explained

PEAK is already one of the toughest survival-climbing games out there. Between toxic mushrooms, shifting snow, and lava pits, making it to the top feels like a true achievement, even more so if you're going solo. But just when you think you've conquered the game, it hits you with something new called the Tadpole Scout reward.
This guide will walk you through what it is, how to get it, and what it unlocks next.
What is the Tadpole Scout reward in PEAK?
After you clear PEAK on its default difficulty, your climber earns the Tadpole Scout sash. Think of it as a promotion and proof that you’ve survived the harshest climb yet. However, this sash more than just a title, as unlocking the Tadpole Scout also gives you access to Ascent 1, the game’s next difficulty level.
What changes in Ascent 1?
Once you earn the sash, head over to the airport ticket kiosk in the base camp. You’ll now see Ascent 1 listed as an option. Choose it, and prepare for an even more punishing experience.
The key difference is that in this difficulty, the fall damage increases. Every slip or misstep will now hurt more, making the climb riskier and requiring even sharper coordination and planning.
If you somehow manage to beat PEAK on Ascent 1, your climber is promoted again, this time to Rabbit Scout. Along with the new sash, you’ll unlock yet another even tougher climb.
The Tadpole Scout reward marks your transition from a survivor to a serious climber. It unlocks tougher content and sets you up for future challenges in Ascent 1 and beyond.
