Persona 5 Tactica guide: 5 best party compositions

In the recently released Persona 5 Tactica game, the Phantom Thieves of Hearts take center stage once more in the metaverse. The mysterious Erina is the newest member of this gang. Knowing how to build a party to tackle the game's many challenges has been the foundation of fighting in JRPGs, and this title is no exception. Each Phantom Thieves member in this title brings something unique to the table.

This article will give you five of the best teams in Persona 5 Tactica, along with a brief overview of each Phantom Thief and what they do.

Note: DLC characters are not included in this article. Also, this article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best team composition in Persona 5 Tactica

Persona 5 Tactica team composition is quite different than other P5 games (Image via Atlus)

Unlike Persona 5 Royale or Strikers, Tactica only allows you to use three Phantom Thieves in its battles. You are also not restricted by having to use Joker as one of the squad members. With that in mind, these are the five best squad compositions for this game:

Joker, Ann, Makoto

Joker, Yusuke, Makoto

Makoto, Erina, Ann

Yusuke, Ann, Joker

Erina, Joker, Makoto

Each member will have one of the following innate skills.

Gun Damage - Boosts ranged weapon damage

Boosts ranged weapon damage Melee Damage - Deals increased melee damage

Deals increased melee damage HP - Increases party HP

Increases party HP SP - Increases SP

Based on your enemy lineup, you will need to change the composition of your team, especially in higher difficulties.

All party members and Phantom Thieves in Persona 5 Tactica

1) Protagonist - Joker

Joker is the leader of the Phantom Thieves (Image via Atlus)

Persona - Can use multiple personas but starts with Arsene

Joker is a wildcard, which means he can hold multiple personas. He is quite flexible as a party member and will gain access to massive damage-dealing spells like Megidolaon once you obtain stronger personas.

2) Morgana - Mona

Ya, he acts all moody cuz he is a cat (Image via Atlus)

Persona - Zorro

Morgana is useful for pushing enemies back with Garu skills in his arsenal. However, this is not always needed.

3) Ryuji Sakamoto - Skull

Ryuji is the first friend you will make during P5 (Image via Atlus)

Persona - Captain Kidd

He hits enemies with physical attacks and has good crowd control, thanks to his Zio skill. This unit's special skill, Brigantine Blietzkrig, covers a lot of area.

4) Ann Takamaki - Panther

The Femme fatale of the group (Image via Atlus)

Persona - Carmen

She has one of the best passive in Persona 5 Tactica, as she can raise the SP of every party member. Her Agi spells are also excellent for going on the offensive.

5) Yusuke Kitagawa - Fox

Artist by day and thief by night (Image via Atlus)

Persona - Goemon

Bufu spells are excellent, and Yusuke has one of the finest crowd-control abilities in the game. His skill of Decoy can be used as a free action and can absorb significant damage.

6) Makoto Nijima - Queen

She is tough, but she is terrified of ghosts (Image via Atlus)

Persona - Johana

Makoto is a fantastic support character who can provide team-wide healing with her Media skills. She also receives increased movement after you unlock a specific skill.

8) Futaba Sakura - Oracle

Futaba once again reprises her role as the navigator in Persona 5 Tactica (Image via Atlus)

Persona - Necronomicon

Futaba is not playable, similar to Royale and Strikers. Her job in Persona 5 Tactica is to guide the team and provide you with occasional buffs.

9) Haru Okumura - Noir

Do not let her smile fool you (Image via Atlus)

Persona - Milady

Haru gives you access to the Psio damage, and she deals high gun damage as well. However, her movement is quite slow.

10) Erina

The newest member of the gang (Image via Atlus)

Persona - She does not have one.

The latest member of the Phantom Thieves sadly lacks a persona, but she more than makes up for it with her heavy-hitting melee and ranged attacks. She also has some innate skills, such as Dia, that help in occasional healing.

