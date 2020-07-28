Players can now play Doom in Minecraft using Virtual PC

It seems that the gaming community's new-found obsession with making Doom the most accessible game across several devices has no end, with the newest platform being Minecraft.

However, it is isn't as simple or rudimentary as simply making a Doom-like mini-game within Minecraft. Nay, this is a full-fledged PC that runs Windows 93 and can run basic apps such as Notepad and MS-Paint.

We could say that there have been several more wondrous things that have been built in Minecraft but there are few that are as impressive as this. Albeit a little overboard, when it comes to making Doom available on "everything", the gaming community isn't messing around.

While you could play Doom within Minecraft using a Virtual PC that you must build by yourself, you can also play Doom on an ATM machine, an oven and it gets weirder as you go down that rabbit hole.

Using a Virtual PC to play Doom within Minecraft

Doom is, no doubt, one of the most popular games of its time and has quite the staying power, given how it permeates throughout every electronic device known to man.

Minecraft has been the platform for many such wonders in the gaming community. From recreating real-life geographical locations to a working mobile phone, there is no limit to creativity in Minecraft.

Thanks to the video posted by Reddit user u/uDrunkMate, players got a look the VM Computers mod developed by delta2force. The VM Computers lets players build their very own PC within Minecraft and run basic apps, including Doom.

As soon as the video went viral, the infamous comment made its way to the top eventually: "But will it run Crysis?". Given how ingenious the gaming and modding community can be, it just might be possible in a few years.