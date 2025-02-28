Players react to fan-made concept for completing previous Battle Passes in Apex Legends

A recent fan-made Apex Legends Battle Pass concept proposed by Redditor Prizmah R6 on r/apexlegends suggests players should have the ability to complete unfinished Battle Passes. This idea has sparked quite a discussion within the community. The proposal would let those who have purchased previous Battle Passes but were unable to finish them continue their progress, ensuring they can access exclusive content they initially missed.

The concept's core is to grant players the ability to resume incomplete Battle Passes from past seasons. Such a system acknowledges the investments players have already made and offers a fair chance to obtain exclusive items without being constrained by time.

Redditors have expressed their agreement on the Battle Pass concept, praising the idea, along with the suggestion of making previous season Battle Passes available to buy.

While some users have praised the idea, others express this concept is not going to make it to the game's live version due to its potential impact on player engagement. TechnologyLow6349 and triadwarfare noted that Battle Passes are designed to increase playtime, suggesting that if players could progress through multiple passes at the same time, it might reduce the urgency to play regularly.

To address this, a system could be implemented where players can only progress through one Battle Pass at a time, maintaining a structured and engaging progression system.

Apex Legends Battle Pass concept: How will it be beneficial?

Implementing this technique could greatly help the game's player base. Existing players would be encouraged to continue playing because they will be able to complete previous content at their own pace. Newcomers would also benefit because they would not feel disadvantaged by missing past seasons; they could purchase and work through older Battle Passes, expanding their experience.

From a business perspective, this model could benefit EA with increased value for the developers. As Anxious-Beach-1240 pointed out, allowing players to buy old passes is essentially "free money." By offering past Battle Passes for purchase, the game taps into a market of players eager to access content they missed, without relying solely on the fear of missing out (FOMO) to drive sales.

To summarize, the fan-driven proposal to allow completion of past Battle Passes in Apex Legends makes a convincing argument for increasing player pleasure and game lifespan. By implementing such a system, developers might honor player investments, reduce FOMO-induced pressure, and potentially increase income through fresh interest in previous content.

As the gaming landscape changes, community-driven concepts like these emphasize the necessity of adaptation and player-centric approaches to game creation.

