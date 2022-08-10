Plug One.1 god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

The usage rate of Fusion Rifles has dwindled in Destiny 2 PvP due to the recent buffs of different weapon archetypes. Players are focusing more on fights with primary weapons rather than charging in with a Shotgun or Fusions. This has somewhat shifted the meta in Season 17, with nothing broken being discovered to shift it again.

However, with the Arc 3.0 next season, the meta is bound to be shifted to a different track altogether. Players will be using new Aspects and Fragments, alongside new weapons, to test out builds in playlists. One of the most popular Arc weapons in the game, Plug One.1, will be leaving the loot pool next season.

With Bungie giving the community one last chance at getting the weapon, everyone is eyeing the best possible rolls for it in both PvP and PvE.

Best perk combinations for the Plug One.1 Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

1) Usage

The Plug One.1 is a Precision Framed Fusion Rifle, similar to the likes of Main Ingredient, Snorri, and Deliverance. It comes with the Arc element and can be acquired from Nightfall activities.

As mentioned before, the Plug One.1 will be exiting the loot pool next season, which means the ongoing week will be the last one for farming.

This weapon can be used to obliterate small-range to medium-range enemies in crunch situations and can also deal decent damage to major bosses. It can shoot a total of seven bolts, each dealing a fair amount of damage.

Certain perks make this weapon deadlier, which can further amplify its damage output for PvE or accuracy for PvP.

2) PvP perks

Plug One.1 best perks for PvP (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

The Destiny 2 community is no stranger to the wrath of Precision Frame Fusion Rifles. They are a deadly bunch, especially from close to medium range, guaranteeing a one-shot kill for the opposing Guardians.

The best perks for the Plug One.1 Fusion Rifle are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for Range, Stability, and Handling.

Accelerated Coils for reduced-Charge Time.

Killing Wind for increased movement speed and Range after scoring a kill.

Successful Warmup for 37% reduction in draw and charge time with each kill.

Other perks, such as the Adrenaline Junkie for extra damage and Heating Up for Accuracy, are great picks for this Fusion Rifle.

3) PvE perks

Best PvP perks for Plug One.1 (Image via Destiny 2)

Precision Framed Fusion is the right balance to clear away adds and defeat mini-bosses, all because of the high Impact and perks it comes with.

The best perks for the Plug One.1 in PvE are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for Handling.

Liquid Coils for more Impact.

Adaptive Munitions for the weapon to match an unmatched elemental shield.

Reservoir Burst for an elemental explosion with an additional burst damage.

The Plug One.1 makes life far easier when it comes to tight situations, especially while wiping out annoying adds in Raids and Dungeons.

Cornered, Adrenaline Junkie, and Feeding Frenzy could also be great picks, considering the reworked Arc 3.0 next season.

