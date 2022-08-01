Tarnation god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE (2022)

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen introduced many new things for players to try out, including an open-world area and exclusive weapons. Some of these weapons have changed the overall playstyles in both PvP and PvE due to the ridiculous power they hold. The newest Fusion Rifle, Likely Suspect, can be crafted with god roll after unlocking its pattern.

Another weapon from the same pool, the Tarnation Grenade Launcher, is not as popular. Similar to Witch Queen and Throne World weapons, Tarnation comes from various activities and quests. However, heavy Grenade Launchers seem to have lost their potency, both for clearing adds and damaging bosses.

The following article lists the best perk combinations for Tarnation in both Destiny 2 PvE and PvP.

Best perk combinations for the Tarnation Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

1) How to get and usage

Wellspring activity in Destiny The Witch Queen Throneworld (Image via Destiny 2)

The Tarnation Grenade Launcher can be picked up from either Destiny 2 Throne World activities, or the Wellspring. It doesn't matter if Wellspring is in the Attack or Defend rotation, as long as the Grenade Launcher is in the pull. Players need to unlock two patterns to make it craftable or get the god roll from the activity itself.

Higher difficulty Wellsprings improve the chance for players to obtain a red-bordered weapon as a drop. There are a total of four weapons in the pool, each rotating daily with the change of Wellspring mode from either Attack or Defend. The Tarnation, in itself, is a great weapon for add clearing, given the weird combination of perks it comes with.

It is also part of the Arc element, giving players something to look forward to when it comes to the future rework of the Arc subclass. Perks such as Chain Reaction might prove to be a great help for the upcoming Aspect and Fragments.

2) PvE god roll

Tarnation PvE god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

The Tarnation isn't a weapon that anyone should use for boss DPS, as Heavy Grenade Launchers can't dish out as much damage as other Heavy weapon types in the game. That is exactly why this particular weapon is best used for clearing out adds in Raids and Dungeons.

Each projectile of this weapon explodes on impact with anything, unlike the breech Grenade Launchers that explodes only upon contact with enemies. This makes it easier to use, as shooting one projectile at a bunch of enemies will easily do the trick. The best perk combinations for Tarnation in PvE are as follows:

Quick Launch for increased Velocity and Handling on the weapon.

High-Velocity Rounds for more Velocity and Reload Speed.

Clown Cartridge for refilling the magazine from reserves upon reloading.

Chain Reaction for an elemental explosion after each final blow.

One for All is a great addition in the place of Chain Reaction if players are looking for a build with more boss DPS potential. This perk grants the weapon a 35% increase in damage after hitting three enemies, which is fairly simple while using a Grenade Launcher.

The buff remains active for 10 seconds, granting players a considerable window to hit three enemies followed by a boss in any activity.

