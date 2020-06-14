PMPL South Asia Finals 2020: Day 2 highlights Soul vs Fnatic, TSM Entity triple chicken dinner, and more

16 teams in PMPL SA 2020 are battling out for a prize pool of $138,500 and three slots at the PUBG Mobile World League.

TSM Entity tops the leaderboard for the PMPL South Asia Finals 2020 with 176 points after Day 2.

PMPL SA 2020

Sixteen teams from South Asia (India, Nepal and Bangladesh) are playing the PMPL Finals that has a prize pool of $138,500 and for the three slots in the PUBG Mobile World League.

The PMPL has reached its last stage now following the first two days of games in the competition. The second day of the PMPL Finals witnessed a lot of intense matches. If you missed out on the stream by any chance, here's the match-wise highlights of PMPL Day 2.

PMPL Finals Day 2 match-wise highlights:

Match 1: Erangel

Chicken Dinner - SynerGe (12 kills)

MVP - SGE TED (6 kills).

The first match on Day 2 of the PMPL saw a fight between Team SynerGe and Fnatic. After SynerGE's last Chicken Dinner in Vikendi Map the previous day, they were all set to go for this one. FNC Ash got knocked out by SGE Ted, making things a little difficult for Team Fnati.

Meanwhile, SGE Shryder was low on health and got knocked out by FNC Franky. Franky was the last man standing from Team Fnatic. But in no time the match got over as Team SynerGE made a comeback to claim the Winner Winner Chicken Dinner.

Match 2: Miramar

Chicken Dinner - TSM Entity (13 kills)

MVP - TSM Ent Clutchgod (6 kills).

It was a fight between the former players of the same team in the second match on Day 2 at the PMPL. Soul and Fnatic were in a situation of 2v4 with Soul Viper and Regaltos being the players left from the Team Soul. It could have been an easy fight for Team Fnatic who had a numerical advantage, but they messed up by being wiped off in an isolated 1v1 against Team Soul players.

The fight started with Fnatic players rushing in towards Soul in a room. It looked grim for Team Soul but the tables soon turned. Team Soul rushed in and the battle ended with Soul Viper ending the fight with a final clutch against FNC Ronak.

Match 3: Sanhok

Chicken Dinner - TSM Entity (14 kills)

MVP - TSM Ent Clutchgod (7 Kills).

In the third match on Day 2 at the PMPL, the fight was between Fnatic and TSM Entity, with Owais being the first person to be knocked out by TSM Ent Clutchgod.

On the other hand, Jonathan and Clutchgod were also on their knees. The game was in the hands of Zgod and Neeyo from TSM's side. But soon Zgod and Neeyo knocked out Ash and Franky respectively, and they wrapped up the win by taking the last frag of FNC Ronak.

Match 4: Vikendi

Chicken Dinner - TSM Entity (21kills)

MVP - TSM Ent Neyoo (6 kills).

In the final moments of the fourth match on Day 2 at the PMPL, TSM Entity slayed and showed perfect domination, coming up with a 21-kill Chicken Dinner. The team had multiple fights during the last circles of the Vikendi match.

This was a hat-trick moment for TSM Entity who tried to secure the maximum frags possible by taking up fights against Elementrix, GodLike, Celtz and Mega. Mega Paradox helped his team reach second place by doing the healing battle; however, he got eliminated during the unbeatable zone at the end.

Match 5: Erangel

Chicken Dinner - Mega Stars ( 11 kills)

MVP - Mega Paradox (4 kills).

In the closing fight between Team IND and Mega Stars on Day 2 at the PMPL, Mega Swag got knocked out but Mega Pardox responded by knocking down TeamINDKratos with a grenade, thereby making the fight even.

In a flash, TeamINDTrance also got spotted and came in the way of a spray of Mega Vexe. Snax, the last man, got finished off by players of Team Mega Stars, moving up from #2 in the last two matches of the day to #1 in the final match.

With Day 2 of the PMPL Finals done, here are the overall standings and kill leaders: