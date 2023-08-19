'Pointless and uninspired' - Apex Legends community disappointed with poorly implemented weapon mastery system

The Apex Legends community is very disappointed with the newly added weapon mastery system within the game. Added in Season 17, it has been a hot topic of discussion ever since. The community had, for the longest time, requested some long-term goals for players to fight for within the game. However, the implemented system of weapon mastery was far from ideal.

As pointed out by a number of users in the Apex Legends subreddit, the Weapon Mastery system seems like a very mundane addition to the game.

While it did fulfill the idea of grinding for long-term goals, the challenges themselves seem unintuitive and tedious. For a more detailed review, read below.

Apex Legends fans frustrated over Weapon Mastery system

User JOS2138425 feels extremely disgruntled by the weapon mastery update, more so by the entire state of the game. Especially with how Season 17 fared, it is quite understandable for the community to be frustrated with the developers for the lack of any original content in the game.

Reddit user, PowerfulBobma, moves on to comment about players needing to hold their weapons out in order to earn more XP for their mastery grind. This goes entirely against the core movement mechanics of Apex Legends.

Players are infuriated as the developers have seemingly added a system that rewards new players for playing the game at a disadvantage. While it might seem natural for new players to run with their guns out, in Apex Legends, keeping weapons holstered allows players to have faster movement speed, which is intrinsic to staying alive.

User oceanseid further adds to this point, focusing on the fact that it feels very counterintuitive for players to actually run around with their guns out. As discussed above, it puts players in a disadvantageous spot, making them vulnerable to enemy fire.

While learning the core movement mechanics of Apex Legends, it is emphasized that guns be stowed when not in use. With an update that rewards players for doing the opposite, the community feels the developers are very much out of touch with their own game.

Day by day, more and more players are losing interest in the addition of the Weapon Mastery system in the game. While some find it mundane, some find it distasteful of the developers to add a system that rewards players for intentionally playing the game at a disadvantage, putting their team at risk of losing Ladder Points.

Yet another reason players find themselves critiquing this system is the absurdity of some of the challenges the game offers. Not only are they close to impossible to perform on some occasions, but the reward of being a mere craftable Legendary skin dampens the excitement and the motivation to do so.

The Weapon Mastery system had the community excited for a new goal to grind for. But with such a lackluster system, it is understandable that the players feel frustrated over it. Respawn should definitely take note and introduce a little rework to make the system a little more fun.

For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.