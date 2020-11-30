Pokimane gets trolled and labeled 'manipulative' for releasing yet another document related to Fedmyster controversy

Pokimane has released a document explaining her side of the situation related to the accusations borne out of Fedmyster’s document.

A few days ago, a 25-page document from Fedmyster got leaked on the internet. It contained various accusations against Pokimane and had screenshots of past conversations between the two.

The report effectively accused the 24-year-old of being “manipulative” and using Fedmyster as a scapegoat in multiple situations. However, Pokimane’s response has hardly made things better, as quite a few people ended up calling her manipulative.

Pokimane gets criticized after releasing a document related to the Fedmyster controversy

As seen, the Twitch star posted the document on Twitter earlier today. Apart from expressing disappointment in how these accusations came out, she went ahead and attached screenshots of her past conversations with Fedmyster.

Fedmyster’s document was said to be misleading, and Pokimane claimed that various aspects of the story were misrepresented. The Morocco-born personality also mentioned Yvonne and claimed that Fedmyster was indeed the one who wanted her out of the Offline TV group.

The post gave a detailed look into the past few months and explained precisely how Fedmyster was why she eventually ended up leaving the Offline TV house. However, people on Twitter were not convinced and trolled Pokimane over the latest document released.

While quite a few fans defended the former Fortnite star and appeared willing to believe her side of the story, most people seemed skeptical. As seen, people called her a manipulator and mocked the fact that she ended up releasing a document on the matter.

Nah, she is good manipulating people. I'm afraid to read this document and become one of her knights. — !byakko (@thiSrev) November 29, 2020

So we learn that fed is a snake that manipulates people to his narrative? So surprising. There are always 2 sides of the story. And is always sad when one side tries to only paint themselves favorable — steve (@steveo7345) November 29, 2020

BRO YOU QUITE LITERALLY SAID THAT YOU WOULD HANDLE THIS SHIT IN PRIVATE AND NOW YOU RELEASE THIS SCOOBY DOO LOOKIN ASS DOCUMENT nah man 😪😪😪😪😪🤮😪😪😪🤮 — . (@er1kane) November 29, 2020

On the other hand, quite a few people recognized the awkward nature of the situation and appeared apologetic for Pokimane. Others could not understand why people would try to defend Fedmyster.

this is obviously a complicated and personal issue that shouldn’t have been made public, i’m sorry you were put in this situation to respond because of fed’s leaked doc, and i’m even more sorry at how many people refuse to hear out your side — Sero 🍒 VTuber (@SerotinaVT) November 30, 2020

Not sure what's worse, being forced to talk to Fed again or reactions of the people that will be ignoring everything you say and just defend Fed because they literally do not have braincells — Lulullaby (@Lulullaby_) November 29, 2020

Most people on Twitter ended up making fun of the situation by trolling Pokimane.

Bro, you niggas need to start dropping audio books not this shit. I don't got time to read all that lmao — Drevan™ (@Evanh723) November 29, 2020

Conclusion: they’re both in the wrong — Cal (@ItzHawkZ) November 30, 2020

The latest situation has effectively brought the internet’s attention back to Pokimane, who already has a history of getting into problematic controversies.